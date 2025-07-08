Sunbeth Energies Limited said it has signed a landmark agreement with Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals for the purchase and nationwide distribution of refined petroleum products.

In a statement on Sunday the company said this milestone makes it one of only a few downstream companies to secure such a partnership, positioning the company among the most trusted energy distributors in Nigeria.

“Through this partnership, Sunbeth Energies will distribute Dangote-refined petroleum products across its service stations nationwide, ensuring availability, reducing supply chain inefficiencies, and enhancing consumer trust. It marks a significant leap for a company just under two years old, signaling both operational credibility and long-term ambition,” the statement said.

The Managing Director of Sunbeth Energies, Lateef Abioye, said: “This partnership with Dangote Refinery is not just a deal, it’s a signal. It signals our continued drive to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s energy security and long-term economic value.

“At Sunbeth Energies, we are building for the future, a resilient and responsive supply system that delivers with consistency, earns trust, and serves both industries and communities nationwide. This collaboration strengthens our alignment with national development priorities and expands our capacity to adapt and lead in an energy market that is evolving fast and demanding more,” he said.

Victoria Awoniyi, Head of Retail Sales at Sunbeth Energies, added: “This partnership represents another important step in strengthening our ability to serve the market at scale. It expands the flexibility of our supply network and supports our ongoing efforts to deliver timely, dependable energy solutions to customers across Nigeria.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“As we grow, partnerships like this help us stay responsive to shifting market demands while staying true to our commitment to excellence in service and delivery.”

According to the statement, the announcement marks another milestone in a growing list of achievements for Sunbeth Energies.

READ ALSO: Enugu govt launches airline

“In just 15 months, the company has emerged as a major player in the industry, earning a reputation as a key supplier of petroleum products across the country, a testament to both its operational strength and strategic ambition.

“As Nigeria strengthens its focus on local refining and economic self-sufficiency, this partnership represents a significant step toward greater energy resilience, enhanced market competitiveness, and a more robust domestic value chain,” the statement said.

Sunbeth Energies Limited is a dynamic player in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, focused on the bulk trading, distribution, and supply of refined petroleum products.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

