The Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja, on Tuesday, revoked the bail of a defendant for presenting a forged medical report in an attempt to obstruct trial regarding charges of agribusiness investment fraud.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prosecution accused the defendant, Toyosi Ayodele, of N600 million and $50,000 fraud in the case.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in prosecuting Ayodele, alongside his companies – Reaprite Global Ltd., and Agrorite Ltd. – on 11 counts of obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

On Tuesday, trial judge Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe strongly condemned the conduct of the defendant and his counsel, Chukwuemeka Maduagwu, for submitting a forged medical report to the court in a clear attempt to frustrate the trial proceedings.

The judge subsequently revoked the defendant’s bail and ordered his immediate remand in a correctional facility, pending the continuation of his trial.

The matter was adjourned until 21 October for the continuation of trial.

Earlier, at the resumption of the trial on Tuesday, EFCC counsel, Deborah Ademu-Etteh, informed the court that an investigation into the purported medical excuse submitted on the defendant’s behalf had uncovered glaring inconsistencies and falsehoods.

Ms Ademu-Etteh stated that the EFCC’s investigation revealed there was no referral from the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, to Reddington Hospital in Lagos, as claimed in the medical report.

According to her, there was also no record of any surgical appointment scheduled for the defendant at the said hospital.

NAN reports that the defendant’s lawyer, on 21 May, presented the forged medical report and informed the court that his client suffered a medical emergency after the last court session and was admitted to UCH.

Mr Maduagwu requested an adjournment to enable the defendant’s presence at the trial.

Meanwhile, the court had previously issued a bench warrant for the defendant’s arrest due to his repeated failure to appear for trial.

