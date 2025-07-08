Newly appointed General Manager of Kano Pillars Football Club, Ahmed Musa, has dismissed as false a trending social media rumour claiming he distributed cars to players and officials following his appointment.

The former Super Eagles captain said the reports were entirely untrue and warned against the spread of unverified information that could damage the integrity of the club and its leadership.

“It has come to my attention that false information is being circulated claiming that I distributed cars to players and officials following my appointment as General Manager of Kano Pillars Football Club.

“This claim is entirely untrue.

“I urge the public, media outlets, and individuals on social media to verify information from credible sources before sharing. Spreading unverified news not only misleads the public but also undermines the integrity of the club and its leadership.

“Our focus remains on building a strong, disciplined, and successful team. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” Musa said in a statement shared on his official social media pages.

Rebuttal

The club itself also issued a statement asking the public to ignore any unofficial reports not released through its verified communication channels.

“Please disregard any story about us, including those concerning our players, coaches, backroom staff or management that does not emanate from our official handles.

“Whenever there is any new development regarding the club, we will as always inform the public through our verified channels,” Pillars wrote via their official X Page

A new era at Kano Pillars

The clarification from Musa and the club comes just days after Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State announced a complete restructuring of the Kano Pillars management board, appointing Ahmed Musa as General Manager.

The move, according to the governor, is part of a broader plan to reposition the club for greater achievements on and off the pitch.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Sanusi Tofa, the governor said:

“This is more than just a reshuffle. It is a deliberate initiative to blend football experience with strong administration. The inclusion of Ahmed Musa reflects our desire to attract investment, inspire players, and reignite fans’ passion for the club.”

Ahmed Musa’s return to the club where he rose to national fame has already generated excitement across the Nigerian football community.

A former standout in the English Premier League, Russian top division, and Turkish Super Lig, Musa also captained the Super Eagles and is one of Nigeria’s most decorated footballers.

Speaking at a meeting with club officials, including newly appointed Chairman Ali Muhammad Umar, and other board members, Musa shared his vision for Kano Pillars.

“Kano Pillars has always been close to my heart. I’m honoured by this opportunity to contribute in a new capacity. We have great talent, a loyal fan base, and with the right structure, we can aim higher and compete for titles.”

During the meeting, Musa reiterated his commitment to transforming the club into a top African football institution, building on its rich history and achievements. He made it clear that success would only be possible through hard work and unity.

“Now is the time to work diligently to globalize the four-time Nigerian champions,” Musa said, adding, “We must work together—management, players, supporters, and partners. Our success will require unity of purpose, strategic planning, and unwavering dedication from everyone involved.”

The newly constituted 17-member board, chaired by Mr Umar, includes several key figures from the previous administration who were retained due to their contributions to the club’s recent improvements, including a respectable 9th-place finish in the just-concluded NPFL season.

Among the board members are Salisu Mohammed Kosawa, Yusuf Danladi (Andy Cole), Idris Malikawa Garu, Nasiru Bello, and Muhammad Ibrahim (Hassan West).

Media directors Abubakar Isah Dandago Yamalash and Ismail Abba Tangalash also retained their roles, ensuring communication continuity.

Governor Yusuf emphasised that the new leadership team must now work with renewed purpose and higher standards.

“With this calibre of individuals, we are confident Kano Pillars will be a force in Nigerian football once again. The board has our full support to take bold decisions and drive growth.”

