Cultism has become a critical national security threat in Nigeria, with hardly a week passing without reports of killings or arrests related to clashes between rival cult groups.

This growing menace has escalated violence, leading to frequent fatalities and injuries—not only among cultists but also innocent citizens.

Once largely confined to university campuses, cult activities have now spilled into towns and cities, exacerbating an already fragile security landscape.

These groups wield dangerous weapons, including firearms, and their activities often result in tragic consequences for victims and their families.

Cultism is particularly prevalent in southern Nigerian states such as Lagos, Rivers, and Delta.

According to Wikipedia, a cult is defined as a group requiring unwavering devotion to a set of beliefs and practices that deviate from societal norms.

The first known cult group in Nigeria was the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity), founded in 1952 by Nobel Laureate, Professot Wole Soyinka and six other students at the University College, Ibadan.

Their aim was to promote human rights and social justice.

However, over the years, the original movement fractured, giving rise to splinter groups that embraced violence, expanded into other institutions, and ultimately infiltrated the streets.

Today, notorious cult groups such as Vikings, Black Axe, Eiye, Buccaneers, Big Five, and Black Scorpion among others, are responsible for widespread violence across the country.

Cultism is a criminal offence under Nigerian law. It attracts severe penalties, including long-term imprisonment, expulsion from school, and possible prosecution for related crimes like murder, extortion, or armed violence.

Edo has the Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Law signed into law by Governor Monday Okpebholo, which mandates 21 years imprisonment for sponsors, 10 years for harboring cultists, and the death penalty for cult-related killings.

There is the unlawful Societies and Cultism law 2021 in Lagos State, which aims to curb cultism activities and has similar penalties for those found guilty of belonging to or aiding cult groups.

Many other states have their own anti-cultism laws, with varying penalties, including imprisonment for members, sponsors, and those who harbour cultists.

Penalties include imprisonment ranging from 21 years (for sponsors and those committing violence) to 7 years (for administering unlawful oaths).

In some cases, the laws allow for the confiscation and demolition of properties used by cultists or their sponsors, while in some other cases, particularly for cult-related killings, the death penalty may be imposed.

These existing laws, however, appear ineffective in curbing the menace, as the vice continues to grow like a monster on the prowl across many states of the country.

According to Naija Confra, a platform that tracks cult-related violence, 581 people were killed in cult wars in 2024 alone. Of these, 490 were cultists, while 91 were non-cult members caught in the crossfire.

Between April and May 2025, the Lagos State Police Command made multiple arrests linked to cult-related killings. Notably:

Eight suspected cultists were arrested for the murder of two students near Yaba College of Technology.

A Disc Jockey (DJ) was fatally shot at a hotel in Abule-Ado.

A popular shawarma vendor was killed while attending to customers in Ikorodu.

A 28-year-old man was hacked to death in Ilasamaja after cultists failed to locate his brother, the original target.

Rival cultists clashed in Owode-Ajegunle, resulting in two deaths.

A 26-year-old suspected cult leader wanted for multiple killings in Agege, Fagba, and Oju was apprehended at a police checkpoint.

Stakeholder reactions anèxpert opinions

Security experts and community leaders have, therefore, spoken out against the growing disturbing trend and influence cultism is having on society.

Christopher Oji, a security expert and former president of the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria, described cultism as a “grave danger” to the nation’s future.

He lamented its infiltration into every stratum of society, from artisans and traders to commercial drivers and school children.

Mr Oji attributed the rise in cultism to factors such as ppeer pressure, broken homes and poor parental supervision.

According to him, the deteriorating standard of education, the desire for protection or social dominance, and a misguided sense of belonging are also factors responsible for the rise of the menace.

He called for a multi-stakeholder response involving law enforcement, traditional rulers, religious and community leaders, civil society, and families to address the root causes.

“The government must tackle out-of-school youth issues, create jobs, and launch nationwide campaigns to educate young people about the dangers of cultism,” he said.

Similarly, Olaniyi Daniel, chief executive officer of Premier Guard Security Ltd, identified the decline in moral values as a major cause of cultism.

He warned that without urgent action, Nigeria risked losing an entire generation to criminal gangs.

“Many cultists commit murders without facing consequences. Some are even armed by politicians for selfish gains,” he warned.

Mr Daniel advocated stricter anti-cultism laws, better parenting, improved school curricula that included moral education, and mentorship programmes by religious and community leaders.

Sadly, the Force Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that cultism remained a pressing issue in the state.

He, nonetheless, assured residents that arrests and prosecutions were ongoing.

Mr Hundeyin, a chief superintendent of police,said: “Hardly a week passes without the arrest of suspected cultists. We are committed to reducing cultism to the barest minimum.”

For Mobolaji Ogunlende, Lagos State commissioner for youth and social development, cultism ‘is monster waiting to wipe out Nigerian youth.

Mr Ogunlende echoed his concerns during the state’s X Space programme ‘Ask Lagos’, where he described cultism as a “monster” threatening youth productivity and national development.

He urged young people to embrace contentment, avoid peer pressure, and recognise that “life is not a race.”

“The media and communities nationwide must amplify the fight against cultism. Lagos is doing well, but other states must follow suit,” he said.

Acknowledging the monster in the corner, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, during the 2025 Children’s Day celebration in Lagos, advised youths to shun cultism and focus on education:

“Cultism divides society and makes it unsafe. Your rights include education, shelter, food, and protection.

“Stay focused on your studies and strive for greatness,” he urged.

He noted that with youths making up over 60 per cent of the population, their actions would shape the country’s future.

“Solving cultism will reduce crime and foster national development,” he said.

In acquiescence to the several negative narratives,Osita Collins, a reformed cultist and former national “capone” of a university cult group, recounted his harrowing initiation experience at the University of Ibadan:

“A friend tricked me into following him to see his girlfriend, and I ended up in a bush where I was initiated at gunpoint,” he said.

He revealed that three students died during his initiation, and he lived a life of fear and violence in spite his elevated status.

“I was a monster and a national problem. I didn’t sleep soundly for a single day.”

Mr Osita eventually left the cult when he realised he had no future in it and credits divine intervention for his survival.

Now a campaigner against cultism, he warned young people.

“Don’t join a cult. Cultism is the root of crimes like drug abuse, rape, kidnapping, and murder. Talk to your parents, relatives, or the police if you’re being pressured.”

He called for collective action from society to rescue the youth.

Determined to tackle this menace, the Edo Government, for instance, reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating cultism in the state with the launch of a bold new campaign initiative tagged Project RISE (Resist Initiation, Securing Education).

The campaign, driven by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant on Special Duty to Gov. Monday Okpebholo, is aimed at redirecting the energy of Edo youths toward education, vocational skills, and civic responsibility.

According to Edo government, Project RISE will partner with the Nigeria Police Force Anti-Cultism Unit and State Security Services (SSS) to educate youths on the legal implications and life-threatening risks of cult involvement.

The initiative also plans to provide alternative opportunities through vocational training, mentorship schemes, and expanded access to quality education.

The government said, “the project aligns with the state’s reinforced legal stance on cultism, following the passage of the Edo State Anti-Cultism Law in January 2025, which prescribes 15 to 21 years imprisonment for those convicted of cult-related crimes.

“Project RISE will operate as a multi-platform, statewide awareness drive, leveraging television, radio, university media, social media, print publications, and grassroots community channels.

“The campaign will collaborate with student groups, youth influencers, and higher institution outlets to ensure deep-rooted grassroots impact,” the government said.

The respondents are unanimous in their submissions that cultism in Nigeria has evolved into a violent and deeply entrenched societal issue, threatening national peace and development.

They believe that only through coordinated efforts by the government, law enforcement agencies, families, schools, religious institutions, and civil society, can this menace be decisively addressed.

While the axiom “The youth are the leaders of tomorrow” holds true, it can only become a reality if they are protected from destructive influences today.

