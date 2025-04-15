The Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufi-Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI) has dismissed Felix Okemini, a former security aide to Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State from the institution for alleged cult-related activities.
The institution stated this in a letter to Mr Okemini.
Ifeanyi Igwe, the university registrar, signed the dismissal letter, a copy of which was seen by our reporter on Tuesday.
Background
Mr Okemini was sacked by Governor Nwifuru last month, following the controversy during the university’s matriculation on 14 March 2025.
He was one of the new students admitted to study political science in the school.
But during the matriculation he was pictured wearing insignia suspected to be that of a secret cult group.
The picture, which trended on social media, attracted condemnation, with many calling for his sack by the governor and dismissal from the university.
Governor Nwifuru consequently sacked Mr Okemini as his special assistant on security in charge of Ebonyi North District.
The university, a few days later, suspended him and set up a panel to investigate Mr Okemini’s alleged actions on the matriculation day.
Dismissal
In the letter of dismissal, the university told Mr Okemini, “You appeared before the Investigative Panel and explained your side of the story. The Committee took note of your responses”
The letter said the committee observed that Mr Okemini was offered provisional admission to read Political Science in the university during the 2024/25 academic session.
The committee, however, noted that he was yet to register and obtain Matriculation Number as a student of Political Science of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike.
“You were spotted chanting songs and displaying actions and insignia suspected to be linked to cult confraternity during the Matriculation ceremony.
“That the University abhors cultism and your behaviour elicited some security concerns to the University Community which was unexpected of a new student of the University.
“That your behaviour was cult related and in breach of the Matriculation Oath which you took on that day,” the registrar, Mr Igwe, wrote.
The letter stated that in line with the report and recommendation of the Investigative Panel, the Management on behalf of Senate has directed that Mr Okemini’s admission into the University be withdrawn.
“Your admission is hereby withdrawn forthwith,” it said.
The letter directed him to to handover every university property in his possession to the chief security officer or the dean of students’ affairs and stay away from the university campus.
