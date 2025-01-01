Bayero University, Kano, has approved the promotion of 66 academic staff members to the ranks of professor and associate professor for 2024.
Among the new professors are Muhammad Sani-Umar, a popular Islamic cleric, and Suwaiba Ahmad, the minister of state for education.
Mr Sani-Umar bagged the rank of Islamic Studies and Sharia professor, and Ms Ahmad in Science and Technical Education.
The university’s deputy registrar and head of public affairs, Lamara Garba, announced the promotions in a statement on Wednesday.
“The management reassures the university community that all eligible individuals will be duly promoted in accordance with the institution’s promotion guidelines.
“Members of staff and departments are also reminded to adhere strictly to these guidelines to maintain the integrity and transparency of the promotion process, the statement stated.
