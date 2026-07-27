Team Nigeria’s impressive start to the 2026 Commonwealth Games continued on Sunday as weightlifter Ruth Asuquo Nyong won the country’s seventh medal in Glasgow

The development prompted the National Sports Commission (NSC) Director General, Bukola Olopade, to express confidence that Nigeria remains on course for a successful outing.

Nyong claimed the silver medal in the women’s 48kg weightlifting event after lifting a combined total of 168kg. She finished behind India’s Mirabai Saikhom, who won gold with a Commonwealth Games record total of 190kg.

The silver medal increased Nigeria’s tally to seven medals after a remarkable opening day that produced three gold and three silver medals, largely through the country’s dominant para powerlifting team.

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Reacting to the latest success, Mr Olopade told reporters in Glasgow that Team Nigeria has exceeded its early projections.

“So far so good. If the projections of the elite board are anything to go by, I think we’re still on track because today’s medal expectation from Ruth was a bronze, and she won a silver. So it’s an upward projection, a progression rather than downward.”

The NSC boss also revealed that he was encouraged by the mood within the athletics camp, where Nigeria expects to challenge for more medals.

“I was with the athletics team last night. Spirit is extremely high. We are hoping that seven to eight gold medals can come from there.”

Mr Olopade said the renewed identity and unity within Team Nigeria give him as much satisfaction as the medals already won.

“I’m very proud of the young men and women and the officials that I’ve had the opportunity to work with in the last one and a half years. It is so obvious that as Nigerians, we have the wherewithal to stand firm and to be confident.”

“I’m happy to hear that so many, even critics, so many people are saying for the first time they see an identity after a long time in our sport.”

“And for me, that’s good enough. That on its own is a gold medal. So we must add it to the gold medals.”

He also defended the National Sports Commission’s athlete-first policy, saying improved welfare has been central to the team’s encouraging performances.

“Let me make it very clear that when we said athlete welfare was number one, it was because Mallam Dikko and I knew where we were coming from.”

“What really happens is that day in, day out, athletes go out to sweat. They work very hard.”

“It is always very demoralising when they don’t have the vibe, or they don’t feel that they are respected or that they are acknowledged for their efforts.”

Mr Olopade urged the athletes to repay the support they have received from the country.

“We have done our bit. We have looked after you beyond your comprehension.”

“Nigeria has looked after you. Nigeria has helped you. Nigerians are expecting you to do your best to make them proud.”

Nigeria’s medal haul so far includes three golds and four silvers, with more weightlifting events and athletics still to come as Team Nigeria looks to build on its bright start in Glasgow.