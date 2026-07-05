For the first time in more than three decades, Nigeria will once again be represented in the singles draw at Wimbledon.

History was made in London this week as Aurum Tennis Academy star and Nigeria’s brightest tennis prospect, Oluwaseun “The Shark” Ogunsakin, secured qualification for the Wimbledon Junior Championships.

On Thursday, 3 July, the teenager booked his place in the main draw, becoming the first Nigerian since 1990 to compete in the singles event at Wimbledon and the country’s first singles representative at any Grand Slam in more than a decade.

The feat marks another milestone in what has already been a breakthrough season for the fast-rising Nigerian.

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Ogunsakin’s path to the main draw was as convincing as it was historic. He began his qualifying campaign with a composed 6-3, 6-4 victory over British wildcard Archie Gray before producing an even more dominant display against Canada’s top-ranked junior, Benjamin Azar.

Despite Azar’s higher ranking, Ogunsakin controlled the contest from the outset, sealing a commanding 6-3, 6-1 victory to reinforce his growing reputation as one of the world’s leading junior players.

These were more than routine wins. Qualifying for a Grand Slam demands technical quality, mental resilience and consistency under pressure.

Ogunsakin displayed all three, adapting impressively to grass courts—a surface on which players from developing tennis nations often have limited competitive experience.

His reward is a first-round meeting with highly rated British prospect Oliver Page. While Page will benefit from home support and familiarity with the conditions, Ogunsakin arrives in London with significant international experience.

Over the past three years, he has competed regularly against the world’s best juniors through the International Tennis Federation (ITF) High Performance Centre in Tunisia and the ITF/Grand Slam Player Development Programme, experiences that have prepared him for the sport’s biggest stages.

An unusual footnote accompanied his qualification. When the Wimbledon draw was initially published, the Nigerian flag did not appear alongside Ogunsakin’s name on the tournament’s official website. Tournament officials have since been notified and are working to correct the nationality display.

The temporary omission, however, does not diminish the significance of the achievement.

For decades, Nigerian tennis fans have waited to see their country’s colours represented once again at one of the sport’s four Grand Slam tournaments. That wait has finally ended.

This week, the green and white return to Wimbledon.

And it returns through the remarkable rise of Oluwaseun “The Shark” Ogunsakin.