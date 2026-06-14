Qatar secured their first-ever FIFA World Cup point after a dramatic 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their Group B encounter.

The 2022 hosts, who endured a difficult debut tournament without a point, showed greater determination to avoid another defeat on the world stage.

Switzerland dominated much of the match and created several chances, but Qatar’s defence held firm under sustained pressure.

The Swiss eventually took the lead in the 17th minute when Breel Embolo converted from the penalty spot after a foul inside the area.

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Qatar struggled to create clear opportunities but remained disciplined, frustrating Switzerland’s attempts to extend their advantage.

The Asian side’s persistence was rewarded deep into stoppage time when Boualem Khoukhi headed in a late equaliser to spark celebrations.

The goal secured Qatar’s first point in World Cup history, marking a major improvement from their 2022 campaign on home soil.

Switzerland were left disappointed after failing to convert their dominance into victory, while Qatar celebrated a memorable result.

The draw leaves both teams with a point as they continue their Group B campaigns.

(NAN)