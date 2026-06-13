Encouragingly, there are signs that the conversation around innovation in Nigeria is evolving. Increasing emphasis is being placed not only on academic achievement but also on entrepreneurship, problem-solving, digital skills, creativity, and practical application. More universities are establishing innovation centres. More students are participating in hackathons, startup competitions, and technology incubation programmes. More young Nigerians are exploring opportunities in emerging technologies and digital entrepreneurship.

Every year, Nigerian universities graduate thousands of students armed with degrees, certificates, and years of academic training. They leave lecture halls having passed examinations, completed assignments, and mastered theories across various disciplines. Yet, for many of them, the journey from knowledge acquisition to innovation remains uncertain.

This reality came to mind as I reflected on the recent commissioning of the Renewed Hope–NITDA Innovation Hub at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife. During the event, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, made a statement that deserves far wider attention than the ceremony itself.

According to him, innovation does not come from buildings; it comes from people.

That simple observation captures one of the most important development challenges confronting Nigeria today.

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For decades, the national conversation around education centred largely on access. The goal was straightforward: get more children into schools, more students into universities, and more graduates into the workforce. While those objectives remain critical, the realities of the digital economy have introduced a new question:

What happens after learning?

The answer increasingly determines which countries become creators of technology and which remain consumers of it.

Nigeria is certainly not lacking in talent. Across the country, young Nigerians are building software applications, creating digital solutions, launching technology startups, and competing successfully in international innovation competitions. Nigerian developers work for some of the world’s leading technology companies. Local startups continue to attract international venture capital funding, while researchers are making contributions in fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, robotics, and data science.

Yet despite these achievements, a significant gap remains between what is taught in many classrooms and what is required to transform ideas into products, services, businesses, and scalable solutions.

The lecture hall serves an indispensable purpose. It imparts knowledge, builds intellectual foundations, and exposes students to concepts that shape their understanding of the world. However, innovation demands something more. It requires experimentation, collaboration, problem-solving, testing, failure, adaptation, and continuous improvement.

In essence, innovation begins where theory meets practice.

The most transformative technological breakthroughs rarely emerge from classroom lectures alone. They emerge when ideas are challenged, refined, tested, and transformed into practical solutions capable of addressing real-world problems.

Fortunately, Nigerian universities are increasingly embracing this reality.

Facilities such as the newly commissioned Renewed Hope–NITDA Innovation Hub at Obafemi Awolowo University represent deliberate efforts to bridge the long-standing divide between learning and innovation. Equipped with specialised laboratories focused on Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Additive Manufacturing, and the Internet of Things (IoT), the facility provides students and researchers with opportunities to move beyond theory and engage directly with innovation.

What is particularly significant is not merely the infrastructure itself but the philosophy underpinning it.

Dr Tijani’s remarks highlighted a truth often overlooked in discussions about technological development: access to information is no longer the primary challenge. Today, a student with a smartphone and an internet connection can access courses from world-class universities, learn programming languages, study artificial intelligence, and explore cutting-edge research from virtually anywhere.

The challenge is no longer access. The challenge is now application.

How do students transform knowledge into solutions that address challenges in healthcare, agriculture, education, financial services, manufacturing, and public administration?

How do they move from understanding concepts to building products?

How do they become innovators rather than mere consumers of technology?

These questions are particularly important for a country blessed with one of the world’s youngest populations.

Nigeria’s youthful demographic is frequently celebrated as a strategic advantage. However, demographic potential is not automatically converted into economic prosperity. Young people become national assets only when they possess not merely knowledge, but also the capacity to create value, solve problems, generate employment, and drive innovation.

This is where innovation ecosystems become indispensable.

The commissioning of the OAU hub forms part of a broader effort by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to strengthen the foundations of Nigeria’s digital economy. Beyond innovation hubs, the agency has invested in digital skills development, startup support programmes, technology infrastructure, artificial intelligence initiatives, and policies aimed at expanding digital inclusion.

At Obafemi Awolowo University, these interventions extend beyond the innovation facility itself. According to the Vice-Chancellor, Professor AS Bamire, the university has recently benefited from laptop donations to students, financial support for innovators, and plans for a 30-kilometre fibre optic network designed to enhance connectivity across the campus.

Taken together, these initiatives reinforce a fundamental truth: innovation does not occur in isolation. It requires infrastructure, connectivity, mentorship, access to tools, supportive policies, and opportunities for collaboration.

At the same time, it is important not to overstate what innovation hubs alone can accomplish.

Buildings do not automatically produce innovators.

Laboratories do not automatically generate breakthroughs.

Technology equipment does not automatically create successful enterprises.

The true measure of success will ultimately depend on what students, researchers, and entrepreneurs do with these resources.

Will they develop solutions that address local challenges?

Will they build startups capable of creating jobs and wealth?

Will they produce research that can be commercialised and scaled?

Will they contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s position within the global digital economy?

These are the questions that truly matter.

Encouragingly, there are signs that the conversation around innovation in Nigeria is evolving. Increasing emphasis is being placed not only on academic achievement but also on entrepreneurship, problem-solving, digital skills, creativity, and practical application. More universities are establishing innovation centres. More students are participating in hackathons, startup competitions, and technology incubation programmes. More young Nigerians are exploring opportunities in emerging technologies and digital entrepreneurship.

This shift reflects a growing understanding that economic transformation requires more than education alone. It requires the ability to convert knowledge into value.

For decades, Nigeria’s educational challenge centred on expanding access to learning. Today, a new challenge has emerged: creating pathways that enable students to transform what they learn into innovations that improve lives, strengthen industries, create jobs, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

That is why the significance of innovation hubs extends far beyond the buildings themselves.

They represent an attempt to bridge a gap that has existed for far too long — between knowledge and application, between ideas and execution, between education and innovation.

The future of Nigeria’s digital economy will not be determined solely by what students learn inside classrooms.

It will be determined by what they build after the lectures end.

Because where the lecture hall stops, innovation must begin.

Shuaib S. Agaka is a technology journalist and digital policy analyst based in Kano.