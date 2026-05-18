The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced the complete fight card for the inaugural PFL Africa First Round event scheduled for Saturday, 13 June, in Lagos.

The landmark event will feature opening-round contests in the PFL Africa Bantamweight and Lightweight tournaments, alongside showcase bouts involving some of the continent’s emerging mixed martial arts stars.

Headlining the event is a featherweight showcase clash between Nigeria’s Wasi “The Nigerian Jaguar” Adeshina and Spain’s Ignacio “Nacho” Campos.

Adeshina, who holds a 10-3 professional record, enters the bout as one of Nigeria’s standout MMA athletes and will compete before a home crowd. Campos, with a 7-2 record, brings international experience from the PFL global roster into what is expected to be one of the night’s biggest attractions.

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The co-main event will see Nigeria’s Patrick “Star Boi” Ocheme take on Cameroon’s Octave “The Bantu Warrior” Ayinda in a lightweight tournament first-round contest.

Ocheme, who has an 8-1 record, begins his quest for the PFL Africa lightweight title in front of Nigerian supporters, while Ayinda, 7-1, arrives with a reputation for his aggressive fighting style and finishing ability.

Another major contest on the main card will feature undefeated Algerian bantamweight Karim “The Kryptonian” Henniene against South Africa’s Thimna “Kingslayer” Mhlauli in a high-stakes matchup between two unbeaten fighters.

Henniene returns after missing the 2025 tournament finals due to injury, while Mhlauli makes his PFL Africa debut carrying a 5-0 record.

Nigeria’s Cornel “The Marine Boxer” Thompson will also face undefeated Congolese fighter Tsilomba “The Old Monkey” Mikixi in another lightweight first-round matchup.

Thompson heads into the contest after a breakout victory in Cotonou, while Mikixi, a former EFC champion, is regarded as one of the division’s rising stars.

The card will further feature a middleweight showcase between Nigeria’s Yahaya “Smile Strong” Yahuza and Cameroon’s Jordan Fongno, a rivalry many regional fans have anticipated following previous encounters outside the PFL Africa cage.

In the women’s division, undefeated Nigerian strawweight Juliet Ukah will battle Brazil’s Elisandra Ferreira in a showcase contest involving two fighters carrying strong momentum into Lagos.

PFL, one of the world’s leading mixed martial arts organisations, broadcasts events to fans in more than 170 countries through an extensive network of media partners.

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Headquartered in the United States, the organisation hosts events across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa as part of its continued global expansion.

The league is backed by leading institutional investors and professional sports team owners, reflecting MMA’s rapid growth as a mainstream global sport.