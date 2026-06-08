The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has postponed the 2026 Olympic Day celebration by one week, shifting the nationwide event from 27 June to 4 July.

The decision was taken during an emergency meeting of the NOC’s Sport-for-All Commission held on 6 June, according to a statement issued by the committee.

Organisers said the adjustment would provide participating states with additional time to finalise preparations and ensure smooth organisation of activities without clashes with other commitments and logistical challenges.

Olympic Day is an annual global initiative of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) aimed at promoting physical activity and healthy living through non-competitive sporting activities. The event is celebrated worldwide to encourage mass participation in sports and raise awareness about the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect.

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Speaking during the meeting, Chairman of the NOC Sport-for-All Commission, Abdul Ibrahim, acknowledged the economic challenges facing organisers and stakeholders but urged members to remain committed to delivering a successful event.

“You have always strived to achieve the best, and this year’s event should not be an exception,” Mr Ibrahim said.

He also commended the leadership of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, headed by Habu Gumel, for its continued support towards the successful organisation of the annual celebration.

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According to the commission, at least 18 states have so far indicated interest in hosting this year’s event. The states include Delta, Bayelsa, Ondo, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Jigawa, Gombe, Plateau, Taraba, Oyo, Anambra, Zamfara, Imo, Yobe, Kogi, Sokoto and Adamawa, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Organisers said more states are expected to join the programme in the coming weeks.

The NOC also called on corporate organisations, philanthropists and members of the public to support the initiative, describing Olympic Day as an avenue to promote national unity, encourage healthy living and bridge generational divides through sport.

The committee further appealed for sponsorship and donations to support the successful staging of the event across participating states.