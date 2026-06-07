Team Nigeria wins one silver and two bronze, concluding its competition at the ongoing Ulaanbaatar 2026 United World Wrestling (UWW) 3rd Ranking Series on Saturday in Mongolia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hannah Ojo and Esther Kolawole won silver and bronze in their categories.

NAN reports also that Ojo and Kolawole have joined Christianah Ogunsanya in securing medals at the ongoing competition.

The championship allows athletes to earn crucial seeding points for upcoming global championships.

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Nigeria’s Ojo put up a 10-0 superlative display against Mongolian Tuvshinjargal Tarav to set up a semi-final clash with Priya of India, whom she later beat 5-1.

However, the reigning African champion’s impressive run came to an end, losing to Kajal of India 0-8 in the final to settle for silver.

Earlier, Kolawole won a bronze medal for Nigeria after she overwhelmed Huan Yang of China 10-0.

Kolawole made a statement of intent in her run to the bronze medal match, upsetting Russian world number one, Amina Tandelova, 6-0.

She narrowly lost to world silver medallist Kim Ok-ju of North Korea, 4-5.

Team Nigeria concluded the Ranking Series Tournament with one silver and two bronze medals, totalling three medals from four athletes who represented the country.

NAN reports that four female wrestlers represented the country in different weight categories: Mercy Genesis (50kg), Tolulope Ogunsanya (53kg), Esther Kolawole (62kg), and Hannah Ojo (76kg).

The third United World Wrestling (UWW) Ranking Series for female wrestling in Mongolia, tagged ‘Ulaanbaatar Open’, is held annually on the international calendar.

This is the third of four UWW Ranking Series tournaments, offering wrestlers crucial seeding points.

The championship, which started on 4 June, ended on Saturday in Mongolia.

(NAN)