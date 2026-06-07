Severe rainstorms on Friday damaged two female hostels and other facilities at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), rendering some students homeless, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Dean of Students Affairs of the university, Christian Ezeibe, told NAN on Saturday that the rainstorm, accompanied by heavy rain, damaged some sections of the Awolowo and Isa Kaita female hostels, affecting some students’ bed spaces.

Mr Ezeibe, however, said that the affected students have been relocated to other hostels on the campus.

“All female students whose bed-spaces were affected by that rainstorm have been relocated to another hostel after that ugly incident on Friday.

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“After the incident, the Vice-chancellor, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, immediately directed that all affected students should be moved to other hostels,” he said.

According to him, over 20 students who provided details of their bed spaces to the department of student affairs have been relocated to other hostels.

A NAN correspondent who visited the UNN Awolowo and Isa Kaita hostels saw affected students moving their belongings to the new hostels provided for them.

The acting Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, Inya Egwu, had in a statement, said that the rainstorm caused significant damage to some university facilities and infrastructure.

“The incident occurred on Friday afternoon, causing significant damage to some university facilities and infrastructure.

“The storm affected many parts of the campus, with the most severe damage recorded at Awolowo and Isa Kaita hostels, where sections of the hostel roofs were blown off,” he said.

The statement added that some trees were uprooted by the storm, while branches fell across some roads within the campus, temporarily obstructing movement in some areas

The statement, however, said no loss of life had been reported.

The statement said the vice-chancellor has expressed sympathy to students and members of staff affected by the storm, assuring the university community that management was committed to their welfare, safety and security.

Some of the students who spoke to NAN said that some of their belongings were affected, including their mattresses, clothes, books and othe personal effects.

They, however, thanked the vice-chancellor and the dean of student affairs for providing them with another accommodation.

(NAN)