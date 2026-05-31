Nigeria’s preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) will gather momentum next month after Super Falcons Head Coach Justine Madugu unveiled a 23-player squad for two international friendly matches against Senegal.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, six-time African Women’s Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, and first-choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie headline the list as the ten-time African champions continue their build-up towards the continental showpiece in Morocco.

The squad also features the return of experienced midfielder Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, alongside veteran forward Francisca Ordega and Washington Spirit striker Gift Monday, all of whom are expected to provide leadership and depth to the team.

Madugu has also handed opportunities to a number of emerging players, including Belarus-based forward Blessing Nkor and Turkey-based midfielder Kafayat Shittu, who will be hoping to impress ahead of the tournament.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The two friendly matches are scheduled for 5 and 8 June at the Remo Stars Sports Complex in Ikenne, Ogun State. The encounters are expected to provide the coaching crew with an opportunity to assess the squad’s readiness and tactical cohesion ahead of the WAFCON finals.

Several players who enjoyed successful club campaigns across Europe and beyond also made the squad. Among them are Christy Ucheibe, Shukurat Oladipo and Omorinsola Babajide, who recently celebrated domestic league triumphs with their respective clubs.

The list further includes defenders Rofiat Imuran, Sikiratu Isah and Oluwatosin Demehin, while midfield responsibilities will be shared among established stars such as Toni Payne, Jennifer Echegini and Halimatu Ayinde.

Nigeria will head into the friendlies seeking to fine-tune preparations for the WAFCON tournament, where the Super Falcons have been drawn in Group C alongside Egypt, Zambia and debutants Malawi.

Senegal, meanwhile, will compete in Group A against hosts Morocco, Algeria and Kenya.

World Cup qualification at stake

Beyond continental glory, the 2026 WAFCON carries added significance as it doubles as Africa’s qualifying tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The four semi-finalists will secure automatic qualification for the global showpiece, while the fifth-placed team will advance to an intercontinental playoff tournament for another chance to reach the World Cup.

For Nigeria, the competition offers an opportunity not only to assert their continental dominance but also to secure an early ticket to Brazil.

Since taking charge, Madugu has emphasised squad competition and the integration of emerging talents with experienced internationals, a philosophy reflected in his latest selection.

SUPER FALCONS FOR FRIENDLY MATCHES VS SENEGAL:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton Hove & Albion, England); Comfort Erhabor (Portsmouth Ladies, England); Anderline Mgbechi (Rivers Angels)

Defenders: Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Rofiat Imuran (London City Lionesses, England); Glory Ogbonna (FC Kiryat Gat, Israel); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Sikiratu Isah (Bnot Netanya, Israel); Blessing Ilivieda (Bayelsa Queens); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal);

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint Germain, France); Halimatu Ayinde (BK Hacken, Sweden); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Ottawa Rapids, Canada); Toni Payne (Everton Ladies, England); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France); Kafayat Shittu (Giressunsanayispor, Turkey)

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (Al Hilal, Saudi Arabia); Gift Monday (Washington Spirit, USA); Joy Omewa (Nottingham Forest, England); Francisca Ordega (Ittihad Ladies, Saudi Arabia); Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China); Omorinsola Babajide (AS Roma, Italy); Blessing Nkor (Dynamo Brest, Belarus)