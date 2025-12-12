Nigeria has formally submitted its bid to the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) to host the 2031 African Games, signaling the nation’s ambition to once again welcome Africa’s premier multisport event nearly 25 years after the successful hosting of the 2003 edition (COJA).

The bid presentation was made during high-level engagements with AUSC, where Nigeria reaffirmed its readiness and capacity to stage another world-class continental festival.

Ace sports broadcaster and administrator, Mainasara Ilo presented the bid to the AUSC.

Nigeria has demonstrated exceptional organisational capability by successfully hosting a series of major international sporting events.

These include the CAA Africa U18/U20 Athletics Championships, Africa Karate Championship, ITTF Africa Youth Table Tennis Championship, African Armwrestling Championship, Badminton National Open, West Africa Para Games, and the African Cadet and Junior Taekwondo Championship, among others.

These achievements underscore the country’s sustained preparation for hosting an event of the magnitude of the Africa Games.

Central to Nigeria’s growing influence in continental sports development are the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, and the Director General, Bukola Olopade, who have consistently championed Nigeria’s sports economy agenda.

Their leadership has driven significant reforms and investments that are already yielding measurable results.

Nigeria’s successful hosting of the CAA U18/U20 Africa Athletics Championships generated major economic impact, stimulating activity across multiple value chains.

More than 5,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) benefited from increased patronage, injecting substantial cash flow into the local economy.

Similarly, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, recognised as a World Athletics Gold Label race, has become a major global showcase for Nigeria—enhancing international visibility, boosting tourism, and attracting elite participation from around the world.

Nigeria also hosted the 2024 Africa Military Games, an event that strengthened the nation’s soft power, deepened regional cooperation, and advanced military diplomacy on the continent.

In addition, the West Africa Para Games and several related events hosted in the country created hundreds of direct jobs while indirectly impacting thousands more in sectors such as hospitality, transportation, tourism, security, merchandising, and event services.

Nigeria’s bid to host the 2031 Africa Games is guided by a forward-looking vision to harness sports as a catalyst for national development.

Sports remain a powerful tool for fostering unity, empowering young people, and promoting national pride.