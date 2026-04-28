Nigeria is positioning Intellectual Property (IP) as a key driver of its sports economy growth, respected industry voices said on Monday at the 2026 World Intellectual Property Day celebration in Abuja.

The event, organised by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), was themed “IP and Sports: Ready, Set, Innovate” and held at the United Nations House in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seminar attracted policymakers, athletes, and key industry figures and provided a platform for discussions on the intersection of sports, innovation, and economic development.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, who delivered the keynote address, said sports must evolve beyond recreation into a structured economic asset.

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Mr Dikko noted that modern sports encompass media rights, branding, sponsorship, data, and technology, all anchored on intellectual property protection.

He stressed that Nigeria’s challenge lies not in talent, but in identifying, protecting, and commercialising sports-related intellectual property assets.

“Intellectual property is what transforms sports from mere activity into a viable economic asset,” he said.

He added that ongoing reforms under President Bola Tinubu aim to reposition sports as a contributor to national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and job creation.

According to him, the Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria’s Sports Economy aims to drive investment and secure sustainable financing.

Dikko highlighted key challenges, including weak IP awareness, poor rights documentation, piracy, and limited understanding of image and data rights.

“We must build a culture where athletes, clubs, and federations understand and protect their intellectual property rights,” he said.

He also called for collaboration among the government, the private sector, and regulators to unlock value across the sports ecosystem.

In his remarks, WIPO Director-General Daren Tang said IP is the “invisible engine” powering global sports.

Mr Tang said IP connects athlete performance with innovation, business, and global reach, driving the multi-billion-dollar sports industry.

“Behind every sporting success is a framework of patents, trademarks, and copyrights enabling innovation and investment,” he said.

He emphasised that IP supports advancements in sports technology, digital broadcasting, and fan engagement platforms, and reaffirmed WIPO’s commitment to leveraging IP for global economic growth and development.

A panel session examined how intellectual property can unlock value in the sports business and media.

Panellists included Beverley Agbakoba-Onyejianya, Jammal Mohammed, Gbemisola Abudu, and Emmanuel Olowononi.

They identified IP as critical to monetising sports through structured media rights, sponsorship deals, and brand protection.

The panellists called for improved legal frameworks, professional capacity, and stronger enforcement mechanisms in Nigeria’s sports sector.

They also stressed the need to educate athletes and administrators about the commercial value of their rights.

A consensus emerged that innovation, legal clarity, and collaboration are essential to building a competitive sports economy.

The event featured personalities such as Former International Daniel Amokachi and heads of key IP institutions, including John Asein, the Director-General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, and Shafiu Yauri, Registrar of the Trademarks Registry.

Others were Elsie Attafuah, UN Nigeria Resident Coordinator (A.I); Obiageli Amadiobi, Director-General NOTAP, and Jane Igwe, Patents and Designs Registrar.

The seminar provided insights into leveraging intellectual property for sports development and economic transformation in Nigeria.

(NAN)