Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) will be a compulsory sport at the 26th National Sports Festival, scheduled for Enugu in 2026, following its official inclusion by the National Sports Commission.

The development, announced by the Nigeria Mixed Martial Arts Federation (NMMAF), marks a major step in the sport’s growing recognition within Nigeria’s sporting structure.

In a statement, the federation described the decision as a milestone that underscores the increasing acceptance of MMA as an integral part of the country’s sports ecosystem.

According to the NMMAF, the inclusion not only reflects the sport’s rising profile but also signals its gradual institutionalisation at the national level, providing athletes with a more structured and competitive platform.

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As the governing body for MMA in Nigeria, the federation said it has intensified engagements with state associations, coaches, athletes, and other stakeholders to ensure effective participation and seamless organisation of events at the festival.

The National Sports Festival, often regarded as Nigeria’s version of the Olympics, brings together athletes from across the country to compete in multiple disciplines and serves as a talent discovery platform.

The addition of MMA as a compulsory sport is expected to widen opportunities for athletes and strengthen grassroots development across states.

It also aligns with Nigeria’s growing footprint in global MMA, as the NMMAF is affiliated with the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), which oversees amateur MMA worldwide.

With preparations already underway for Enugu 2026, key figures say the move could further boost the sport’s visibility and help produce a new generation of fighters capable of competing on the international stage.