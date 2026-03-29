Africa’s table tennis trailblazer, Quadri Aruna, has been handed a challenging draw as he leads the continent’s charge at the 2026 ITTF World Cup in Macao, China, from 30 March to April 5.

This year’s edition carries added significance as the International Table Tennis Federation marks its centenary, with 48 men’s and 48 women’s singles players vying for the prestigious Evans and Hammarlund Cups. The stakes have never been higher.

Aruna, the only African ever to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup—achieved in 2014 in Düsseldorf, Germany, a run that also earned him the ITTF World Player of the Year award—will face Croatia’s Tomislav Pucar and Japan’s Sora Matsushima in Group 6. His campaign begins on Monday, March 30, against Pucar.

Other African contenders also face stern tests. Egyptian champion Omar Assar is drawn in Group 5 alongside Algeria’s Mehdi Bouloussa and Chinese Taipei’s Lin Jun-Yu. Algeria’s Stephane Ouaiche, making his debut, will battle France’s Simon Gauzy and China’s Wen Ruibo in Group 15.

In the women’s draw, African champion Hana Goda aims to surpass her 2025 last-16 finish, facing Chinese Taipei’s Cheng I-Ching and Macao’s Leong On Na in Group 14.

Former champion Dina Meshref has a daunting task against world No. 1 Sun Yingsha of China and Lin Yu-Jhun of Chinese Taipei in Group 1.

Meanwhile, Mariam Alhodaby of Egypt will meet Germany’s Sabine Winter and Wales’ Anna Hursey in Group 12, while Algerian teenager Tania Morice debuts against Brazil’s Bruna Takahashi and Romania’s Bernadette Szocs in Group 16.

Adding intrigue to this year’s competition, Stage 1 group matches will be played as best-of-five games for the first time, leaving little room for error.

Only group winners will advance to the knockout stage, setting the stage for razor-thin margins and compelling encounters throughout the week.