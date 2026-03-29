The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Nigerian football administrator Samson Adamu as its Acting Secretary General, marking a historic milestone for Nigeria within the continent’s football leadership structure.

Mr Adamu’s appointment, confirmed on Sunday, makes him the first Nigerian to occupy the role since CAF was established over seven decades ago.

He replaces Veron Mosengo-Omba, who resigned from the position the same day, paving the way for a leadership transition at the Cairo-based organisation.

According to details released by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr Adamu’s nomination was proposed by the CAF Executive Committee and subsequently ratified by the Congress during its meeting held on 29 March at the Giza Palace Hotel in Cairo, Egypt.

Experienced hand in CAF structure

Before his elevation, Mr Adamu served as CAF’s Director of Tournaments and Events, a strategic role in which he oversaw the planning and execution of several major competitions across the continent.

His tenure in that capacity earned him recognition as one of the key figures behind the improved organisation and delivery of CAF tournaments in recent years, including flagship events such as the Africa Cup of Nations and inter-club competitions.

His promotion is widely seen as a continuation of CAF’s internal succession planning, rewarding administrative experience and institutional knowledge.

Boost for Nigeria’s football influence

Mr Adamu’s appointment is also expected to strengthen Nigeria’s presence within continental football administration, at a time when the country continues to play a significant role both on and off the pitch.

While Nigeria has produced numerous influential players and officials over the years, representation at the very top level of CAF’s administrative hierarchy has remained limited.

His emergence in the role signals growing recognition of Nigeria’s expertise in football governance and could open the door to greater involvement of the country’s administrators in continental decision-making.

Transition at CAF

The departure of Mr Mosengo-Omba brings to an end a notable tenure that saw CAF implement several reforms aimed at improving governance, transparency, and competition structures.

Mr Adamu now assumes responsibility at a critical time, with CAF competitions and administrative frameworks continuing to evolve amid increasing global scrutiny and commercial expansion.

He is expected to maintain operational continuity while working closely with CAF leadership to sustain ongoing reforms and organisational stability.

With his deep familiarity with CAF’s systems and competitions, stakeholders will be watching closely to see how Mr Adamu navigates the challenges of his new role and consolidates his place in the organisation’s leadership.