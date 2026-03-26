For Israel Adesanya, the spotlight has never been brighter, or heavier.

This weekend, the former UFC middleweight champion steps back into the Octagon to headline UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer at the Climate Pledge Arena, with the main card set for 2am (CAT, GMT+2) on Sunday morning.

From dominance to doubt

Not long ago, Adesanya was the face of the middleweight division; active, fearless, and untouchable. Today, he stands at a crossroads.

The 36-year-old (24-5-0) enters the bout on a three-fight losing streak, having fallen to Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis, and Nassourdine Imavov.

His most recent appearance; February 2025 in Saudi Arabia, ended in a knockout defeat to Imavov, a result that raised uncomfortable questions about decline, durability, and what remains of the “Stylebender” era.

Now ranked fourth in the division, Adesanya returns not just to compete, but to reclaim relevance in a weight class he once defined.

A rising threat with momentum

Across from him stands Joe Pyfer (15-3-0), a fighter on the rise and ranked 14th.

At 29, Pyfer represents the new wave; hungry, dangerous, and building momentum. He arrives on a three-fight win streak, bouncing back strongly since his February 2024 loss to Jack Hermansson.

His latest outing in October 2025 saw him submit Abusupiyan Magomedov via face crank in Las Vegas, earning a Performance of the Night bonus. Before that, he secured a statement win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 316 in June 2025 via unanimous decision.

For Pyfer, this is a chance to break into the elite. For Adesanya, it’s a fight to prove he still belongs.

The Division is slow and stuck without me”

Even amid his struggles, Adesanya remains unapologetically confident about his legacy and impact.

“The last guy who put it on the line, regardless, called out the best, was me,” Adesanya said.

“So yeah, that’s one thing I can say that people didn’t appreciate until, even I didn’t appreciate until now that I’m here watching it, and I’m like, ‘Damn. This game is slow and just stuck without me.’

“That, and I’m sure there’s other things as well, but that’s one thing I can say that people didn’t appreciate, even I might not have appreciated, was how active I was and how much I gave to the game while I was holding the belt.”

Those words capture a fighter who still believes his presence elevates the sport, even as results have recently gone against him.

Co-Main: Old score, new stakes

The co-main event brings its own storyline of redemption and rivalry.

Alexa Grasso faces Maycee Barber in a women’s flyweight rematch.

Grasso, a former UFC champion, is looking to halt a two-fight skid following losses to Valentina Shevchenko and Natalia Silva.

Barber, however, comes in red-hot. Since losing to Grasso by unanimous decision at UFC 258 in February 2021, she has strung together seven straight wins, pushing herself firmly into title contention.

Full Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs Joe Pyfer (Middleweight – Main Event)

Alexa Grasso vs Maycee Barber (Women’s Flyweight – Co-main)

Michael Chiesa vs Niko Price (Welterweight)

Julian Erosa vs Lerryan Douglas (Featherweight)

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Yousri Belgaroui (Middleweight)

Terrance McKinney vs Kyle Nelson (Lightweight)

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Legacy on the edge

For Adesanya, this is more than a fight; it’s a defining moment.

A fourth straight defeat could signal the end of an era. A victory, however, could reignite belief in one final run at the top.

In a division he once ruled with authority, the king now fights to prove he still has a crown to reclaim.