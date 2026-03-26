The Nigerian government has launched a $552.18 million initiative to transform the basic education system and improve learning outcomes for millions of children across the country.

The initiative, Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity for Quality Basic Education for All (HOPE-EDU) programme, is funded by the World Bank and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and implemented by the Federal Ministry of Education, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and the State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs).

According to the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Aisha Garba, the initiative is expected to benefit more than 29 million children, train 500,000 teachers, deliver 13,000 new classrooms, and reintegrate millions of out-of-school children into the formal school system.

Ms Garba spoke on Wednesday during a three-day sensitisation workshop for Commissioners for Education, SUBEB Chairmen, and frontline implementers of HOPE-EDU and HOPE-Governance, held in Lagos.

The Executive Secretary described the programme as a historic opportunity to address long-standing challenges in Nigeria’s basic education.

She said the plan prioritises foundational learning, teacher development, quality instructional materials, and access for vulnerable learners.

“The Federal Ministry of Education and UBEC will provide resources and technical support, but the real work happens at the state and community levels. They will lead the needs assessments, community engagement, and implementation,” she said.

Ms Garba said the programme targets Nigeria’s most disadvantaged children, including those with special needs, girls, children from poor households, and those in conflict-affected areas.

“Their education is not charity; it is the cornerstone of our democracy and economy,” she said.

She said UBEC would deploy digital dashboards to track spending, implementation progress, and milestone delivery to ensure “every naira, every activity, and every outcome is properly accounted for”.

Workshop

Ms Garba explained that the sensitisation workshop is the first in a series aimed at aligning states with the HOPE-EDU implementation framework as outlined in the Programme Appraisal Document (PAD) and Programme Operational Manual (POM).

Participants are to receive technical guidance on safeguard requirements, procurement standards, roles and responsibilities, and lessons from previous interventions such as the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA).

The workshops are being conducted in phases, starting with the South-South and South-East in Uyo, followed by the South-West and North-Central in Lagos, and scheduled to conclude in Kano for the North-West and North-East regions.

Ms Garba urged stakeholders to develop actionable plans and share experiences that would drive measurable improvements in foundational learning.

HOPE-EDU Programme

HOPE-EDU is part of the federal government’s broader education reform agenda under the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI), designed to address overcrowded classrooms, weak learning outcomes, and the large number of children out of school.

The programme was initially unveiled at a three‑day sensitisation workshop for stakeholders from the South‑South and South‑East regions held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.