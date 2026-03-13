Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, on Thursday, defeated Rivers United FC 2-1 in a rescheduled Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Match Day 24, held at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shooting Stars have a record in the 2025/26 NPFL league season of 13 wins, 5 draws, and 11 losses.

3SC’s performance currently places the team in 6th position on the NPFL Table, winning approximately 45 per cent of matches.

Shooting Stars’ home form statistics currently stand at 11 wins, 2 draws, and 1 loss, while their away form is considered average, as a result of 2 wins, 3 draws, and 10 losses.

In the rescheduled Match Day 24 against Rivers United in Ibadan, Shooting Stars showed resilience and clear precision to secure all three points in a game that featured physical intensity, determination and display of skills.

Sodiq Ibrahim broke the deadlock for Shooting Stars in the 33rd minute, giving the home side the lead against the visitors.

Rivers United fought back and were rewarded in the 69th minute when Wasiu Falolu drew level, setting up a tense finale.

Shooting Stars’ coach, Nurudeen Aweroro, brought in Qamar Adegoke and Justice Apaingolo for Ayobami Junior and Sodiq Ibrahim, respectively, in the 60th minute to boost the attacking force of the team.

The substitution later paid off as Qamar Adegoke’s stoppage-time strike at 1 minute into extra time gave Shooting Stars the hard-earned victory.

The win has brought Shooting Stars up to 6th place on the league table after 29 matches, while Rivers United remain top despite the setback, with a game in hand.

(NAN)