The President of the Archery Federation of Nigeria, Abdullahi Mohammed, has appointed multiple medal-winning archer Kachollom Enyenihi as Women Development Director — a move described as the first of its kind in the federation’s history.

The appointment is part of renewed efforts to strengthen women’s participation in archery and expand the sport’s grassroots footprint across the country.

Ms Kachollom, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s leading female archers, was a member of the national team that competed at the continental level. A representative of Arch Archery Club, Abuja, she won silver and bronze medals at the 2022 and 2023 World Archery Africa Championships held in South Africa and Tunisia respectively.

Vision for growth

Speaking after her appointment, Kachollom outlined an ambitious plan to broaden access and create a structured pathway for female archers.

“My plan for female archery in Nigeria is to build a clear pathway from grassroots to elite level by introducing archery to girls in schools and communities, establishing regional training hubs with certified coaches including more female coaches.”

She emphasised that expanding participation at the school and community levels would be central to sustaining long-term growth.

Ms Kachollom also highlighted the importance of partnerships in removing barriers that have historically limited women’s access to the sport.

“Organising structured female-only and mixed competitions, and securing partnerships with NAFED, corporate sponsors, and government bodies to provide equipment, scholarships, and international exposure. The goal is to remove access barriers, ensure equal representation, and develop confident, high-performing female archers who can compete successfully at national and continental levels while serving as role models for the next generation.”

Her appointment comes at a time when stakeholders are seeking to reposition archery as a competitive and inclusive sport in Nigeria, with greater institutional support and visibility.

Other appointments

The federation also announced other key appointments, including Emmanuel Oyeleke as Director of Marketing, Olatayo Olasehinde as Director of Strategy and ICT, and Akogun Abimbola as Director of Grassroots Development, among others.

Officials say the new structure is aimed at strengthening governance, expanding sponsorship opportunities, and deepening grassroots engagement as the federation works to build a stronger pipeline of talent for national and continental competitions.