Edo State is setting the pace at the ongoing Niger Delta Games, climbing to the summit of the medals table after Day Two of competition in Benin City.

Official standings show Edo leading with 15 gold and six silver medals, ahead of Delta State with nine gold and 11 silver medals, while Bayelsa sit third with eight gold and two silver medals. With several finals decided across athletics and swimming, the battle for supremacy among the nine participating states is gathering momentum.

At the aquatic centre of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Edo swimmers delivered a dominant display, winning six of the nine gold medals available on the opening day of swimming events.

Precious Tissa struck gold in the men’s 50m freestyle, while Lucky Ayeni topped the women’s 50m freestyle podium. Kolade Otunla added another gold in the 50m backstroke (men). Edo also powered to victory in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay and the women’s medley relay, with Joy Peremoboere claiming an additional gold in the 100m breaststroke.

Speaking after the events, Edo State Sports Commission Chairperson Amadin Desmond Enabulele credited the team’s strong showing to early preparation.

“Team Edo have been in camp for the past 21 days. We knew our opponents are good. Early preparation is what gave us the results we are seeing here today,” he said, adding that the hosts were determined to make home advantage count.

In athletics, the women’s 800 metres produced one of the most inspiring moments of the Games as Akwa Ibom’s Hephzibah Okon surged to gold in 2:18 minutes.

“I’ve been praying for this moment. It’s really a great one for me,” Okon said after the race. “Competing for my state is a big honour. I will continue to work hard and aim to represent Nigeria at the senior level.”

The Games, which began on 20 February and will end on 26 February, are organised by Dunamis-Icon Limited and sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission, with events spread across 16 sports.