Nigeria’s doubles pair, Canice Abua and Michael Emmanuel, defeated Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin and Khumoyun Sultanov 7–6, 6–4 at the ITF Davis Cup tie in Lagos.

The closely fought encounter saw the Nigerians edge a tie-break first set before asserting control in the second to win in straight sets.

The victory boosted Nigeria’s Davis Cup campaign and drew loud cheers from home supporters at the Lagos venue.

In singles action, Daniel Adeleye beat Uzbekistan’s Khumoyun Sultanov 6–3, 6–4 in a reverse singles match.

Adeleye delivered a confident display, breaking serve at crucial moments to dominate both sets and secure another point for Nigeria.

The result further lifted team morale and strengthened Nigeria’s position in the tie.

Speaking to NAN, Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF) president, Victor Ochei, described the success as a collective national achievement.

“It has been a long and difficult journey, but in the end we proved many doubters wrong,” Mr Ochei said.

He stressed that the triumph went beyond match victories to building a lasting foundation for tennis development in Nigeria.

“This victory belongs to Nigeria and shows that tennis has truly come to stay in this country,” he added.

Mr Ochei said attention had now shifted to the World Group I playoffs, expressing confidence in the team’s readiness.

“Our next test is the playoff to World Group I, and we are prepared to make a strong global statement,” he said.

He noted that Uzbekistan were considered stronger on paper but praised Nigeria’s players for rising to the challenge.

“Our boys proved that local players can compete and deliver at a high level,” Mr Ochei added.

Mr Ochei also commended the organisation of the tie, crediting stakeholders for ensuring a successful event.

“By the quality of the games and organisation, I believe we did not disappoint Nigeria,” he said.

Adeleye expressed confidence in his future, attributing his progress to careful planning, discipline and coaching support.

“My journey did not happen by accident; preparations started long before I stepped onto the court,” he said.

The 19-year-old said challenges such as travel and weather had not distracted his focus on steady improvement.

Formerly competing for Zimbabwe before switching allegiance, Adeleye said he was proud to represent Nigeria

“Playing for Nigeria gives me extra motivation and belief against any opponent,” he said.

He added that exposure from tournaments in Angola, Rwanda and the United States had strengthened his mindset.

Describing himself as hardworking and ambitious, Adeleye said he was determined to keep progressing and making Nigeria proud globally. (NAN)