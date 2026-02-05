Kun Khalifat FC are back in the Nigeria Premier Football League barley 24 hours after announcing their withdrawal from the country’s elite division

The club on Thursday confirmed they have reversed their decision to withdraw from the NPFL and will resume participation with immediate effect following fresh discussions with league authorities.

The Owerri-based club had announced their withdrawal late Wednesday, citing what they described as excessive and non-transparent sanctions imposed by the NPFL.

Less than 24 hours later, the club confirmed its return after what it called “positive discussions” with the League Management Board.

In an official statement released on Thursday and signed by the club’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Amaefula, Kun Khalifat said it was ready to move past the dispute and refocus on football.

“Kun Khalifat FC is pleased to announce its return to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) following positive discussions with the League Management Board,” the club said.

“We are happy to put our differences behind us and focus on the beautiful game.”

The club also acknowledged the role played by the NPFL leadership in resolving the standoff.

“We appreciate the League Management Board’s willingness to listen and address our concerns,” the statement added, describing the engagement as “constructive”.

From withdrawal to return

Kun Khalifat’s initial withdrawal had sent shockwaves through Nigerian football and reignited debate around governance, fairness and the treatment of privately owned clubs in the NPFL.

In the withdrawal statement issued on earlier, the club, through its CEO Michael Amaefula, sharply criticised the league’s handling of disciplinary matters, insisting the sanctions imposed were unfair.

“We provided valid reasons for our inability to fulfil the match obligation, yet our explanation was deemed unacceptable,” the club said.

They also accused the league of acting without openness or balance.

“We believe that the NPFL’s decision was biased and lacked transparency, demonstrating a clear disregard for the challenges faced by clubs in our great nation.”

The club argued that it had consistently complied with league regulations and invested heavily in infrastructure and squad development.

“The NPFL’s actions have left us no choice but to withdraw from the league,” the statement continued.

“We cannot continue to be part of a system that disregards the well-being of its member clubs and prioritises revenue over development.”

What triggered the crisis

The dispute stemmed from Kun Khalifat FC’s failure to honour their Matchday 24 fixture against El-Kanemi Warriors on Monday, 2 February. The club said it had communicated logistical challenges to the NPFL ahead of the game, but those explanations were rejected.

The league responded by docking the club three points, awarding a 3–0 win to El-Kanemi Warriors, and imposing a heavy financial penalty. Kun Khalifat described the sanctions as excessive and damaging, insisting they did not reflect the realities facing many clubs in the country.

“The punishment handed down to us – forfeiting 3 points and 3 goals, and a fine of N10m – is not only unacceptable but a clear indication that the league’s management is more interested in penalizing clubs than fostering growth and development,” the owner said.

Focus shifts back to football

Following their return, Kun Khalifat FC will now turn attention back to on-field matters. The club is set to return to competitive action this weekend when they host Shooting Stars of Ibadan at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri on Sunday, 8 February.

“Kun Khalifat FC will face Shooting Stars of Ibadan in their next match,” the club confirmed, urging supporters to rally behind the team.

Ticket information and additional match details are expected to be announced soon, as Kun Khalifat FC prepares to welcome fans back to the Dan Anyiam Stadium.

While questions around league governance and disciplinary balance remain, Kun Khalifat’s swift return suggests a willingness on both sides to de-escalate tensions and keep the focus on football.

The Owerri-based club will however need to work harder as they are presently bottom of the NPFL log with a paltry 22 points from 24 matches having won just five games all season.