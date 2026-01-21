Seeking to improve on their performance at the maiden edition of the Niger Delta Games (NDG), the Ondo State Liaison Committee has charged coaches of the 17 sports to ensure that only the very best athletes are presented to represent the state.

The 2nd Niger Delta Games will be held in Benin, Edo State, from 20-27 February.

Sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission, the Games are organised by Dunamis-Icon Limited.

Secretary of the Committee, Henry Babatunde, issued the charge during an interface with the coaches at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure.

Mr Babatunde urged the coaches to intensify their training ahead of the trials to improve the competitive strength of the athletes when they represent the State.

The secretary also commended the coaches for registering their athletes in good numbers.

“We should intensify training, even though trials have not commenced. The athletes that will attend the trials must be prepared for the task ahead”, he said.

He urged the coaches to ensure that they do a thorough job and eschew favouritism in the selection process.

A member of the Committee, Akintunde Akinsemola, tasked the coaches to take advantage of the medical team’s availability to ascertain the athletes’ health.

“Get the medical team to do a simple health check of your athletes from the day they enter camp till they depart for Benin. Be vigilant and revert to our doctors if you detect any anomaly”.

He also urged the coaches to ensure that their athletes are ready with their NIN and other relevant documents for the screening scheduled before the competition.

The new General Manager, Ondo State Sports Council, Evelyn Lebi, who is also a member of the committee, promised that all the points raised would be strictly monitored for a remarkable showing at the Games.

She thanked the handlers for ensuring that the responses within the registration time frame were satisfactory.