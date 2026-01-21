Despite finishing third at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco, three Super Eagles stars have been named in the official Best XI unveiled on Wednesday by the organisers.

The star studded list included standout performers from Senegal, Nigeria and host nation Morocco after a dramatic competition in Rabat.

Fresh champions Senegal dominated the selection, led by captain Sadio Mané, who was also named Player of the Tournament following his inspirational role in guiding the Teranga Lions to the title.

Mané features in a powerful attacking trio alongside Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Morocco’s Brahim Díaz, the tournament’s top scorer with five goals.

Osimhen, Nigeria’s talisman, was a constant threat throughout the competition, using his pace and strength to trouble defences and help the Super Eagles finish as bronze medallists.

He scored four goals as the Super Eagles made it to the semi final where they were narrowly edged out by the Atlas Lions.on penalties .

For Díaz, despite missing a late penalty in the final, he was one of Morocco’s most influential players and finished AFCON 2025 as the Golden Boot winner.

Nigeria’s strong showing at the tournament is further reflected with Ademola Lookman included in midfield. Lookman finished as the competition’s top assist provider with four assists and played a key role in Nigeria’s attacking dominance, as the Super Eagles ended the tournament with the highest number of goals scored (14).

Senegal’s Pape Gueye, who scored the winning goal in the final against Morocco, also makes the midfield alongside compatriot Idrissa Gueye, underlining Senegal’s control and balance in the centre of the pitch during their title run.

At the back, Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui were selected at right-back and left-back respectively, highlighting the hosts’ defensive strength. Senegal centre-back Moussa Niakhaté joins Nigeria’s Calvin Bassey in central defence after both players impressed with their physical presence and composure.

In goal, Morocco’s Yassine Bounou, popularly known as Bono, was an easy choice. The experienced goalkeeper won the Golden Glove award after keeping five clean sheets, the joint-highest at the tournament.

The Best XI reflects a tournament marked by fine margins, controversy and high-quality football.

Senegal emerged champions after defeating Morocco 1–0 in extra time in a final that was delayed by protests and a brief walkout. Nigeria claimed bronze after edging Egypt on penalties. It was the record-extending ninth time the Eagles are finishing third at the Continental showpiece.

AFCON 2025 will be remembered not just for its dramatic ending, but also for the individual brilliance that lit up the competition—and this Best XI captures the players who defined the tournament.