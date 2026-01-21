The names of the worshippers abducted from three churches in Kurmin Wali, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have been released.

The list was attached to a statement issued by the Chikun/Kajuru Active Citizens Congress (CKACC) on Tuesday.

The group in the statement shared with our reporter described the attack as a “heinous and unacceptable” act.

This newspaper reported that terrorists invaded the community on 18 January, kidnapping 167 people.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) confirmed the attack, saying 177 were initially abducted.

Enoch Kaura, CAN’s chairperson in Kajuru LGA, said of the 177 abducted, about 10 people escaped. He called on the security forces to ensure the remaining hostages are rescued.

Police and the state government disputed the attack, asking CAN to provide evidence that people were abducted. Later, the police changed their position, admitting that the attack “did occur” and that people were abducted

Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin, in a Tuesday night statement, said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has deployed operatives with the order that the abducted persons be “safely” rescued.

Below is the list of the abducted worshippers as released by CKACC.

List of Abducted Worshippers

1 – 50

S/N

Name

1

Samson Naallah

2

Edisid Naallah

3

Christopher Naallah

4

Martin Samson

5

Moses Samson

6

Clever Godwin

7

Jerusalem Chindo

8

Markus Makudi

9

Benjamin Markus

10

Albert Markus

11

Olelana Markus

12

Linus Markus

13

Hassana Linus

14

Ojo Bamboya

15

Esther Ojo

16

Mary Jonathan

17

George Jonathan

18

Careful Jonathan

19

EF James

20

Morin Boniface

21

Junior James

22

Happiness Jonathan

23

Honest Jonathan

24

Honesty Jonathan

25

Faith Luka

26

Beauty Luka

27

Junior Luka

28

Rosemary Luka

29

Dorothy Musa

30

Selina Nwankwo

31

Alice Bamboya

32

Magdalena Godwin

33

Hassan Ishaya

34

Lazarus Ishaya

35

Marta Ishaya

36

Zummunta Ishaya

37

Salvation Ishaya

38

Susana Linus

39

Jummai Linus

40

Peace Joshua

41

Zahaya Joshua

42

Nabilah Makudi

43

Hajara Makudi

44

Rebecca Hosea

45

Ahmad Ahmad

46

Liyu Ezekiel

47

Vivian Ezekiel

48

Goodluck Ezekiel

49

Beauty Ezekiel

50

Matina Maiyashi

51-100

S/N

Name

51

Bridget Maiyashi

52

Vivian Linus

53

Mary Amos

54

Hamid Amos

55

Patricia Amos

56

Hamisu Amos

57

Luka Amos

58

Tacy Amos

59

Cynthia Amos

60

Mercy Isaac

61

Augustine Makudi

62

Matthew Samaila

63

Adam Musa

64

Malika Sule

65

Abu Ahmad

66

Hussein Lucky

67

Akinyi Sadiu

68

Dangata Amos

69

Helen Jonathan

70

Asinwa Jonathan

71

Faith Joseph

72

Gloria Kennet

73

Happiness Danisa

74

Fidelis Jacob

75

Tobias Markus

76

Istu Paul

77

Hassana Paul

78

Charity Chindo

79

Christiana Danisa

80

Everest Danima

81

Thomas Philip

82

Catrina Danbosi

83

Halima Hassan

84

Hassan Lukumi

85

Mary Sadiu