The names of the worshippers abducted from three churches in Kurmin Wali, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have been released.
The list was attached to a statement issued by the Chikun/Kajuru Active Citizens Congress (CKACC) on Tuesday.
The group in the statement shared with our reporter described the attack as a “heinous and unacceptable” act.
This newspaper reported that terrorists invaded the community on 18 January, kidnapping 167 people.
|
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) confirmed the attack, saying 177 were initially abducted.
Enoch Kaura, CAN’s chairperson in Kajuru LGA, said of the 177 abducted, about 10 people escaped. He called on the security forces to ensure the remaining hostages are rescued.
Police and the state government disputed the attack, asking CAN to provide evidence that people were abducted. Later, the police changed their position, admitting that the attack “did occur” and that people were abducted
Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin, in a Tuesday night statement, said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has deployed operatives with the order that the abducted persons be “safely” rescued.
Below is the list of the abducted worshippers as released by CKACC.
List of Abducted Worshippers
1 – 50
S/N
Name
1
Samson Naallah
2
Edisid Naallah
3
Christopher Naallah
4
Martin Samson
5
Moses Samson
6
Clever Godwin
7
Jerusalem Chindo
8
Markus Makudi
9
Benjamin Markus
10
Albert Markus
11
Olelana Markus
12
Linus Markus
13
Hassana Linus
14
Ojo Bamboya
15
Esther Ojo
16
Mary Jonathan
17
George Jonathan
18
Careful Jonathan
19
EF James
20
Morin Boniface
21
Junior James
22
Happiness Jonathan
23
Honest Jonathan
24
Honesty Jonathan
25
Faith Luka
26
Beauty Luka
27
Junior Luka
28
Rosemary Luka
29
Dorothy Musa
30
Selina Nwankwo
31
Alice Bamboya
32
Magdalena Godwin
33
Hassan Ishaya
34
Lazarus Ishaya
35
Marta Ishaya
36
Zummunta Ishaya
37
Salvation Ishaya
38
Susana Linus
39
Jummai Linus
40
Peace Joshua
41
Zahaya Joshua
42
Nabilah Makudi
43
Hajara Makudi
44
Rebecca Hosea
45
Ahmad Ahmad
46
Liyu Ezekiel
47
Vivian Ezekiel
48
Goodluck Ezekiel
49
Beauty Ezekiel
50
Matina Maiyashi
51-100
S/N
Name
51
Bridget Maiyashi
52
Vivian Linus
53
Mary Amos
54
Hamid Amos
55
Patricia Amos
56
Hamisu Amos
57
Luka Amos
58
Tacy Amos
59
Cynthia Amos
60
Mercy Isaac
61
Augustine Makudi
62
Matthew Samaila
63
Adam Musa
64
Malika Sule
65
Abu Ahmad
66
Hussein Lucky
67
Akinyi Sadiu
68
Dangata Amos
69
Helen Jonathan
70
Asinwa Jonathan
71
Faith Joseph
72
Gloria Kennet
73
Happiness Danisa
74
Fidelis Jacob
75
Tobias Markus
76
Istu Paul
77
Hassana Paul
78
Charity Chindo
79
Christiana Danisa
80
Everest Danima
81
Thomas Philip
82
Catrina Danbosi
83
Halima Hassan
84
Hassan Lukumi
85
Mary Sadiu