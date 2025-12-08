In recognition of their outstanding performance and historic victory in the recently concluded abridged basketball league organised by the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Lagos Legends Basketball Club will be hosted to a grand reception by prominent basketball promoter Igoche Mark in Abuja on Monday.

Lagos Legends Basketball Club emerged victorious in the Nigeria Basketball Premier League, defeating Rivers Hoopers 74-72 in a thrilling Final 4 decider in Port Harcourt on 24 November.

This remarkable win secures Lagos Legends’ spot in next year’s Basketball Africa League (BAL), marking a significant achievement for the team.

Mr Mark, initiator of the Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship, has extended an invitation to leading figures in basketball and enthusiasts to join him in honoring the 2025 champions of Nigerian basketball in Abuja.

The reception promises to be a grand celebration of Lagos Legends’ triumph and a testament to their dedication and excellence in the sport.

The event is expected to bring together prominent figures in Nigerian basketball, including NBBF officials, coaches, players, and fans, to congratulate Lagos Legends Basketball Club on their hard-fought victory and historic qualification for the BAL.