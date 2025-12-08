Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has criticised the substantial salaries and running costs earned by Nigeria’s federal lawmakers, arguing that the earnings are unjustifiable in a country where the minimum wage stands at N70,000.

Mr Obasanjo, who served as Nigeria’s military dictator from 1976 to 1979 and later as elected president from 1999 to 2007, also accused the lawmakers of fixing their own salaries in violation of the country’s constitution.

He spoke on Sunday as a the guest of The Toyin Falola Interviews held via Zoom.

Mr Falola, a professor moderated the interview, which has other interviweres such as the founder of the Kukah Centre and cleric, Matthew Kukah, and former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu.

Mr Obasanjo compared the current legislature’s budget with that of 2007 when he left office and said the difference is huge and surprising.

“That constitution does not allow legislators to fix their salary or their emolument. It does not. But what do we get? They fix their salary. If you want to know what has happened, look at the legislature’s budget in 2007 and look at it today, you’ll be amazed. You’ll be surprised,” he said.

Imperfect constitution

While acknowledging that Nigeria’s constitution is imperfect, the former Nigerian leader insisted that lawmakers are largely responsible for the flaws in the implementation of the document.

“I will not say our constitution is perfect. Part of it is that if I have the opportunity tomorrow and I have the right, there are some that I’ll immediately change in part of our constitution. But I will not blame the constitution as much as I will blame the operators of the constitution,” he added.

The earnings of Nigerian lawmakers have long been a subject of public controversy, largely due to the secrecy surrounding their total compensation.

Salaries of public office holders are officially prepared by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), but lawmakers also receive additional running costs determined internally by the National Assembly Commission, which remain undisclosed to the public.

RMAFC Chairperson, Muhammed Shehu, recently clarified that each senator earns N1,063,860 monthly salary and allowance.

The breakdown includes basic salary of N168,866:70; motor vehicle fuelling and maintenance allowance – N126,650; N42,216:66 for personal assistant; domestic staff – N126,650:00; entertainment – N50,660:00; utilities – N50,660; newspapers/periodicals – N25,330:00; Wardrobe allowance – N42,216,66:00; house maintenance – N8,443.33 and constituency allowance – N422,166:66; respectively.

However, the total earnings rise significantly when running costs are factored in. In October 2024, the Abia North Senator, Orji Kalu, revealed on Channels Television that he earns N14 million monthly when all benefits are included.

Mr Kalu’s claim contradicts what Kano South senator Kawu Sumaila disclosed the same year. In August, Mr Sumaila, told BBC Hausa that his monthly salary at the time was less than N1 million. Still, when the running cost is included, he earns at least N21 million monthly, like his colleagues.

These disparities fuel criticisms among Nigerians, especially as the cost of living continues to worsen, food prices have doubled, transportation costs remain high and poverty levels keep rising.

Aside from these huge earnings, the lawmakers also enjoy official luxury vehicles which are purchased for them by the National Assembly.

Need to amend Nigeria’s constitution

Reiterating the need for constitutional reform, the former president said the document requires amendments but stressed that the real problem lies in its operators.

“My own belief on constitution is that no constitution is perfect. But the constitution we have, with its imperfection, are the people who are running our constitution, are they running it the way they should run it,” he added.

The National Assembly is currently in the process of amending the constitution.

Altogether, the federal legislature have proposed over 40 consolidated amendment bills. Already, the House of Representatives has fixed 10 December to vote.

In the review of the document in 2006, Mr Obasanjo allegedly lobbied for the inclusion of the extention of his tenure, which was generally referred to as “Third Term.”