The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has officially announced the dates for the highly anticipated 2024 NBBF Men’s Premier Basketball League season.

This year’s edition promises to be an exciting one, with 16 top teams competing in two conferences: Savannah and Atlantic.

Conference Phases.

The Savannah Conference will take place in Jos, Plateau State, from 25 October to 3 November.

The Atlantic Conference will be held in Benin City, Edo State, during the same period.

This format allows for a more competitive and balanced league, showcasing the best of Nigerian basketball.

Participating Teams

Eight teams will compete in each conference. The Savannah Conference lineup includes Nigeria Customs Basketball of Abuja, Nile University Basketball Club of Abuja, Kano Pillars Basketball Club of Kano, Bauchi Nets Basketball of Bauchi, Plateau Peaks Basketball Club of Jos, Gboko City Chiefs’ Basketball Club of Gboko, Gombe Bulls Basketball Club of Gombe, and Correctional Basketball Club of Abuja.

The Atlantic Conference features defending champions Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club of Port Harcourt, Lagos Legends Basketball Club of Lagos, Police Batons Basketball Club of Lagos, Delta Force Basketball Club of Asaba, Kwara Falcons Basketball Club of Ilorin, Comets Basketball Club of Lagos, Hoops Reads Basketball Club of Lagos, and Oluyole Warriors Basketball Club of Ibadan.

Road to the Final 8

The top four teams from each conference will advance to the Final 8 tournament, scheduled to take place from 13-19 November.

While the venue for the Final 8 will be announced in due course, this knockout stage is expected to be intense and thrilling.

With the 2024 NBBF Men’s Premier Basketball League season just around the corner, basketball enthusiasts can expect an action-packed and competitive tournament.

The champion will represent Nigeria at the 2025 Basketball Africa League.

