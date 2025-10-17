African table tennis powerhouses Egypt, Nigeria, Tunisia, and Algeria have officially booked their places at the 2026 ITTF World Team Championships in London, United Kingdom.

This followed the dominant performances in their respective groups at the ongoing 2025 ITTF Africa Championships in Tunis.

Egypt was the first men’s team to seal qualification, cruising past Togo and Côte d’Ivoire.

Nigeria followed with emphatic 3-0 victories over Cameroon and South Africa in Group B.

Morocco also advanced from the group after defeating both Cameroon and South Africa, setting up a decisive clash with Nigeria to determine the group leader.

Algeria and host nation Tunisia completed the list of qualifiers by topping Groups C and D, respectively.

In the women’s category, the pattern mirrored the men’s event, with Egypt, Nigeria, and Algeria securing their tickets to London.

Joining them is Uganda’s young and promising squad, marking a significant milestone for the East African nation.

London will host the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships scheduled for April 28 to May 10, 2026.

A historic edition commemorating 100 years since the founding of both the World Championships and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) in the British capital.

This centenary celebration will bring together 64 teams per gender. Of these, 52 will qualify through continental championships, 11 through world rankings as of Nov. 2025) and one automatic spot will be reserved for host nation England.

The World Championships remain the pinnacle of global table tennis a stage where legends are born and history is written.

The countdown to London 2026 has begun, and the world’s best are preparing to converge for this once-in-a-century homecoming.

(NAN)