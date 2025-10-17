The Lagos State Governer, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, with support from the French Development Agency (AFD), European Union (EU), and European Investment Bank (EIB) has launched the ‘Omi Eko’ project.

This project includes unveiling 25 new ferry terminals and electric-powered vessels to alleviate traffic across Lagos.

The government unveiled the Omi Eko project on Friday, which is expected to feature 75 electric-powered vessels and 20 upgraded jetties and terminals by 2030, at the Five Cowries Terminal in Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Omi Eko

The Omi Eko project, which means ‘Lagos Water’, aims to develop mass public inland waterways transportation on Lagos Lagoon. It is implemented by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and will run from 2024 to 2030.

It aims to develop 15 priority ferry routes. The project encompasses 140 km of ferry routes, 25 ferry terminals and jetties, and the electric charging infrastructure to power e-vessels.

It also aims to cover over 75 electric-power vessels and the future procurement of Intelligent Transport Systems. The Omi Eko project investment cost EUR 410 million and was financed by Lagos State Government, the European Union, and the French Authority.

Omi Eko project

Speaking at the Omi Eko project unveiling, Mr Sanwo-Olu said the project reflects his government’s efforts to transform Lagos residents’ livelihoods, which is part of the state’s blueprint for sustainable urban mobility.

“This project is not merely about infrastructure; it is about transformation, the transformation of lives, livelihoods, and Lagos itself. It speaks to who we are as a people, bold in ambition, relentless in innovation, and united by a shared determination to build a Lagos that works for all.

“And because safety is the backbone of sustainability, we have increased the number of our waterways security personnel from just 40 officers to over 100 well-trained men and women currently patrolling and protecting our corridors.

“This initiative is a blueprint for sustainable urban mobility, combining technology, design, and environmental stewardship to create a transport network that is efficient, inclusive, and green,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

In a similar vein, the General Manager of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), who doubles as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Blue Economy, Damilola Emmanuel, stated that the Omi Eko project is the largest inland waterways investment in Africa.

Mr Emmanuel also hailed former Governor Babatunde Fashola for establishing LASWA, noting that the agency was later expanded under Governor Sanwo-Olu, who, he said, has “brought life to the master plan and turned the vision into reality.”

The LASWA boss acknowledged the international partnership and support of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Union (EU), the Lagos State House of Assembly, Civil Service, and LASWA staff for realising the vision.

“This is no longer a dream – we are living the dream. As Lagos learns to move with its waters, it will discover the rhythms of its prosperity. The journey has just begun, and the future of Lagos lies in harnessing the blue economy for shared progress,” Mr Emmanuel said.

Support, partners

Speaking at the event, the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, explained that the project received EU support because it falls within the Abidjan–Lagos transport corridor, a key component of the Global Gateway Strategy.

Mr Mignot also expressed his optimism that Omi Eko will ensure a greener society, more inclusive and resilient urban mobility, and a perfect means of transportation for the Lagos residents.

Africa is home to some of the fastest-growing cities, presenting challenges and opportunities for transport systems, with Lagos being a prime example. Scaling existing small-scale public transport networks to create more efficient and sustainable large-scale systems will improve accessibility and mobility with concrete impacts on the daily lives of millions of urban dwellers in Lagos State.

“Sustainability is essential to the global gateway’s transport objectives for Africa, with investments tailored to reduce the negative impacts of transport on health, the environment and climate change.

“This is the promise Omi Eko offers to promote greener, more inclusive, and more resilient urban mobility in Lagos. Each year, CO2 emissions drop by 41,000 tons, and 25 million passengers will save, on average, three hours of travel time on the commuter trip at peak hours. We can anticipate that the project will become the perfect means of transportation in Lagos in the long term,” the European Union Ambassador said.

In his remarks, the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noel Barrot, said the French support for the Omi Eko project stems from the partnership between Nigeria and France.

He added, “This Omi Eko and the unique electric ferries will thrive amid rising sea levels and suppress carbon emissions.”

Transport committee

Meanwhile, Temitope Adewale, Chairperson of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Transport, explained that the Omi Eko project was initiated in response to growing traffic congestion in the state.

He added that the initiative would help ease Lagos’ traffic woes and provide residents with efficient alternative transportation options.

“With Lagos’s rapidly growing population and increasing traffic challenges, innovative solutions are not optional but essential. The Omi Eko Project, a strategic investment in leveraging natural waterways, offers hope.

It creates efficient, reliable commuter alternatives, significantly improving travel times across our waterfront communities,” Mr Adewale said.

In his speech at the unveiling, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the launch of Omi Eko comes with other benefits, such as a greener society, job creation, and community empowerment.

“The Omi Eko Project represents not only infrastructure but innovation in motion. It is an integral component of the Lagos State Integrated Transport Policy, which envisions a seamless, multimodal network linking our roads, rails, and waterways under one efficient, accessible system.

“It is not just about ferry operations; it is about empowering communities, creating jobs, easing congestion, and reducing our carbon footprint. It is the embodiment of a Green Lagos, one that balances progress with preservation,” the transport commissioner said.