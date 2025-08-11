Nigerian-born heavyweight boxing sensation Moses Itauma has been unveiled as the newest brand ambassador for Bet9ja, just days before his highly anticipated fight against Dillian Whyte in Saudi Arabia.

The unbeaten 20-year-old, born to a Nigerian father, has quickly risen to prominence in the boxing world with a flawless record of 12 professional wins, 10 of them by knockout.

He currently holds the WBO Intercontinental and WBA International championship titles and is widely tipped to become one of the sport’s future global icons.

“I’m delighted to be working with Bet9ja as I prepare for the biggest fight of my career so far. My Nigerian heritage and family have always been a source of pride, and this partnership is a powerful connection to my roots,” said Itauma.

“I look forward to bringing my championship belts back to my father’s homeland,” he added.

According to Kunle Soname (O.F.R), Executive Chairperson of Bet9ja, Itauma’s fighting spirit reflects the values associated with the Nigerian people.

“In Moses Itauma, we see the grit, passion, commitment & never-say-die attitude that characterizes Nigerians and their spirit of excellence,” he said.

“As a truly Nigerian company that places the customer at the heart of everything it does, these same attributes have propelled Bet9ja to becoming the best-by-far sports betting company in Nigeria for the last decade.

“Bet9ja has always bet on Nigeria; creating jobs, empowering people from all works of life & adding enormous value to the economy. Our collaboration with Moses is the latest demonstration of our commitment to the Nigerian project. We are delighted to have Moses come on board as our ambassador, and we are expectant of a fruitful relationship between both parties,” he added.

The announcement comes on the heels of several recent high-profile campaigns involving the company, including the ‘Catch The BOOM!’ campaign and its renewed backing of Nigeria’s national football team’s ‘Let’s Do It Again’ initiative ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

For Itauma, the ambassadorial role is more than a commercial agreement; it is a connection to his heritage and an opportunity to inspire.

The company says it also sees him as a “cultural connector” who will help drive community engagement and storytelling rooted in Nigerian pride.