Nigeria’s medal streak in Egypt continued as Rita Ferdinand soared to victory, clinching gold in the women’s up to 79kg category at the ongoing World Para Powerlifting Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

Ferdinand lifted an impressive 153kg to secure the world title and further cement Nigeria’s legacy in the sport.

Her remarkable feat adds to Nigeria’s growing medal haul at the historic championship.

Earlier in the day, Esther Nworgu won silver in the 50kg category, while Rukayat Opeyemi Ajiboye claimed bronze in the same class — narrowly missing gold to Venezuela’s Clara Fuentes, who edged out Nworgu for the top spot.

The 11th World Para Powerlifting Championships, taking place from 9–18 October marks the first-ever edition to be hosted on African soil, a milestone event highlighting the continent’s growing influence in adaptive sports.