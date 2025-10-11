The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that the Super Eagles’ return to Uyo for Tuesday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic has been delayed after the aircraft conveying the team suffered a cracked windscreen mid-air.

The ValueJet Airline plane, which had earlier transported part of the delegation to Polokwane for the match against Lesotho, was forced to make an emergency return to Luanda, Angola, shortly after take-off during a refuelling stop.

According to the NFF Communications Department, the pilot acted swiftly to ensure the safety of all onboard as the aircraft returned safely to the Luanda airport.

The incident occurred as the Super Eagles were en route to Uyo following their 2–1 away victory over Lesotho, which revived Nigeria’s qualification hopes.

The win kept the Eagles in third place in Group C with 14 points, behind Benin Republic (17 points) and South Africa (15 points).

The Federation disclosed that ValueJet, in collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria and relevant authorities—including the Ministers of Aviation and Foreign Affairs, as well as the Chief of Staff to the President—are working urgently to secure overflying and landing permits for a replacement aircraft from Lagos to convey the delegation to Uyo.

Heading into Tuesday’s encounter, Nigeria faces a make-or-break situation in Group C.

Only the group winners will qualify automatically for the 2026 World Cup, while the best four second-placed teams across all African groups will advance to the playoffs.

For Nigeria to have any realistic chance, the Super Eagles must beat Benin Republic and hope South Africa drops points in their final fixture.

Anything less than victory would end the team’s hopes of returning to the global stage after missing the Qatar 2022 tournament.

Tuesday’s clash at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium is therefore being seen as a defining moment for the three-time African champions, who are desperate to restore national pride and actualize their World Cup dream.