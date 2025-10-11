The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has kicked off investigation into the arrest of two travellers found in possession of undeclared foreign currencies valued at $6,180 and £53,415 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that security officials at the local wing of the airport had detained some passengers suspected to be travelling aboard an Aero Contractors flight with substantial sums of money, allegedly exceeding $6.1 million, according to sources.

The sources, who requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak publicly, said the travellers were believed to be couriers of a politically exposed person

But in a statement issued on Saturday evening, the EFCC confirmed that its operatives have started questioning two suspects identified as Mamud Nasidi and Yahaya Nasidi in connection with the intercepted funds.

The anti-corruption agency, however, put the recovered cash at $6,180 and £53,415, equivalent to N9 million (at N1,471 to a dollar) and N105.5 million (at N1,976 to a pound) in that order.

“EFCC commences investigation of two suspects for undeclared $6,180 and £53,415 at Lagos Airport,” the commission said in a Twitter (now X) post.

According to the statement, operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the commission, are leading the probe.

The suspects were reportedly nabbed during a routine airport check on Saturday at the point of boarding a flight to Abuja.

The EFCC said investigations revealed that they had just arrived in Nigeria from Dubai by way of Addis Ababa.

Following their arrest, the EFCC said the travellers have been handed over to the State Security Service (SSS), which subsequently transferred them to the EFCC for further interrogation and possible prosecution.

The commission added that three mobile phones were also recovered from the suspects during the operation.

According to the EFCC, the exhibits and suspects were received by Margaret Lamai on behalf of the acting zonal director, assistant commander of the EFCC (ACE I) Ahmed Ghali.