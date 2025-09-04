As the countdown to September’s decisive World Cup qualifiers intensifies, the Super Eagles of Nigeria face what could be the defining week of their campaign.

With matches against Rwanda in Uyo and South Africa in Johannesburg, the equation is brutally simple: two wins, or at the very least four points, to keep qualification dreams alive.

The context is sobering. Nigeria sit on 7 points, trailing the leaders in their qualifying group. The team’s struggles at home have compounded frustrations; the Eagles have not won on Nigerian soil since October last year, a 1–0 victory over Libya in Uyo, sealed by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru himself. Nearly a year on, the Lazio midfielder finds himself at the heart of another must-win mission.

“We all know what we need to do”

Speaking from the team’s camp, Dele-Bashiru admitted the pressure but insisted belief runs deep.

“I think all the players, the coaching staff and all the fans, we all have the same expectations for these upcoming games of the World Cup qualifiers, and that’s to win the games.

“We’re in a difficult situation now, 7 points off the top, but I think everyone knows what we need to do and that’s what we’re going to work towards. Once the squad is complete I think then the work really starts and I’m confident we’ll get the job done.”

The midfielder’s words reflect the squad’s acknowledgment of their precarious position, but also their refusal to concede ground.

Message to the fans: “Believe in us”

Dele-Bashiru reserved a special appeal for the fans, especially those expected to fill the stands at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

“Just show a lot of belief in us.

“The game is not over until the final whistle is blown, so just show your support, believe in us and I think the team is going to make everyone proud.”

Nigeria’s home form has been a worrying narrative, but Uyo, once a fortress during past qualifying campaigns, could yet be the spark if the supporters respond with energy.

“Confident energy” in camp.

Asked about the difference this time around, given Nigeria’s record of one win, four draws, and one defeat so far in the qualifiers, the former Sheffield Wednesday man pointed to a renewed sense of unity.

“I would say there’s a good mood in the camp right now. Everyone’s lively, everyone’s energetic. I’m feeling confident, the team are feeling confident also. I think nothing really has changed, we still have the same team.

“I just feel confident, there’s this confident energy going through the camp right now and I think we’re going to show that in the game.”

That confidence will be tested immediately against a stubborn Rwandan side, before a trip to face a South African team desperate to assert themselves as continental heavyweights.

The World Cup is the biggest stage

For Dele-Bashiru, the motivation goes beyond numbers and tables. The midfielder knows the personal and collective weight of qualifying for the biggest football tournament on earth.

“Of course, the World Cup is the biggest stage for a footballer in their career, especially playing for your country.

“It will be a very massive moment for not just me, I’m sure all the players here. It will be a massive moment for all the staff, all the fans. That’s what we’re working towards.

“God willing, we’ll win the next two World Cup qualifying games and then after that we’ll take it from there.”

The bigger picture

Nigeria’s absence from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar still lingers as a painful scar. With a new generation of talent, from Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman to Victor Boniface and Dele-Bashiru himself, the Super Eagles are under pressure to restore Nigeria’s name on the global stage.

For now, though, the focus is on Uyo. Eleven long months without a home win demand a response. The opponents know Nigeria’s vulnerabilities, but Dele-Bashiru’s rallying cry captures the mood of a squad determined to flip the narrative:

“The game is not over until the final whistle.”