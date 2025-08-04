Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, have arrived in Abuja following their record-breaking victory at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The team landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Monday afternoon to a warm reception.

Although the team was initially scheduled to land by noon, their flight touched down around 2:30 p.m. amid cheers and celebration from sports officials, fans, and members of the media who had gathered to welcome the continental champions.

Airport reception for the Champions pic.twitter.com/Uknd2NStpQ — DTigress (@DtigressNG) August 4, 2025

Led by Head Coach Rena Wakama, the D’Tigress squad returned home carrying not just the AfroBasket trophy, but also the weight of history.

On Sunday night, they defeated Mali 78–64 in a dominant final performance at the Palais des Sports de Treichville to claim their fifth consecutive AfroBasket title, and seventh overall.

The victory also marked Nigeria’s 29th straight win in the AfroBasket competition, a streak that stretches back to 2015, underscoring the team’s unrivalled dominance in African women’s basketball.

The team’s return has drawn nationwide attention, with President Bola Tinubu set to formally receive the players and officials at the State House.

There is mounting anticipation around the team’s scheduled visit to the Villa, especially after the president’s recent hosting of the Super Falcons, who were each awarded national honours, three-bedroom apartments, and cash gifts following their 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title.

The spotlight has since turned to how D’Tigress—now five-time defending champions of AfroBasket—will be rewarded for their historic accomplishment.

Coach Rena Wakama, who made history in 2023 as the first female coach to win an AfroBasket title, added a second continental trophy to her name, further solidifying her legacy as one of the continent’s most successful coaches.