Super Falcons midfielder Toni Payne has opened up about the deeper emotions behind Nigeria’s record-breaking 10th WAFCON title.

In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos, Payne said the Super Falcons’ triumph in Morocco wasn’t just about lifting a trophy—it was about opening doors for others to dream bigger.

The 30-year-old midfielder, said the team saw their mission as one that went beyond the pitch.

“As a team in the Super Falcons, our job is not only to win tournaments, but to kind of pave the way for the young girls,” Payne said.

“That’s what we’re trying to do—especially now that MTN has decided to invest in us. It really means a lot.”

Payne, who has featured at multiple Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournaments, said this latest edition in Morocco felt special for many reasons—chief among them being the way the team faced down the ghosts of the past.

“If I stand corrected, I think all of the teams we were able to beat this time, we lost to at the last WAFCON,” she said. “So it feels like it was written in the stars.”

The Falcons defeated Zambia, South Africa, and finally host nation Morocco—three teams that had previously bested Nigeria.

This time, Payne said, the Super Falcons came into the tournament with laser focus and unshakeable belief.

“We knew we had the players, the talent, and everything. We really didn’t have it in our mind that we were going to lose this tournament. From the beginning, we said ‘Mission X,’ and that mission was to win the title for the 10th time.”

That mission was accomplished—and history was made. But for Payne, the win was also a reminder that success can be a bridge for others.

Beyond the Pitch

In her own words, Payne understands the influence the Super Falcons wield—not just as champions of Africa, but as role models for thousands of girls who now see professional football as a viable dream.

Her message to them was to keep believing in themselves even if others choose not to.

“It might sound small, but just believing in yourself makes a big difference. We’ve all been where you are—dreaming, working, hoping. If we can do it, so can you.”

Back to Club Duties

The versatile midfielder, who plays for Everton in the English Women’s Super League, is already looking forward to the new club season. Fresh off a continental high, Payne knows expectations will be high at club level too.

“I’m excited to get back to Everton and start a new season. We have a lot of goals in our team, and I’m just looking forward to helping the squad achieve them.”

For players like Payne, winning WAFCON is great—but the real reward is seeing young girls play football with confidence, knowing someone like them has already made it.