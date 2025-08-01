As the 2025 MASA Isonyin Marathon draws near, excitement is building across Ogun State, with strong endorsements from top athletics officials and respected community leaders lending greater credibility to the fast-rising long-distance race.

The event, scheduled for 23 August, will mark the second edition of the marathon and is expected to host over 2,500 runners competing for nearly ₦10 million in prize money.

It has become one of the most anticipated sporting events in the region, thanks to growing grassroots support and a vision to promote health, tourism, and talent discovery.

The Chairman of the Ogun State Athletics Association, Gbenga Abijo, described the Isonyin Marathon as a timely initiative that aligns with the state’s renewed focus on sports development.

“We are seeing progress in track events, but it’s also important to encourage long-distance running,” Mr Abijo said. “Events like the Isonyin Marathon provide opportunities for our athletes to grow, gain exposure, and stay motivated throughout the year.”

He urged better preparation of local athletes in future editions to improve their competitiveness. “Marathon is not something you enter casually. It takes training, nutrition, camping, and planning. If we want to match runners from other states—especially from the North—we must invest in our athletes early.”

One of the shining lights behind this year’s edition is Tony Sokan, a proud son of Isonyin, a UK-based wealth management expert, and respected philanthropist.

A former President of the Nigeria UK Golfing Association (NUGA), Mr Sokan, has stepped forward to sponsor the first male prize and has pledged to do so for the next five years.

His support reflects his enduring passion for youth empowerment and belief in sports as a tool for unity and community development.

“I believe this race will grow to be globally recognised and inspire the next generation of champions from Isonyin and beyond,” he said.

Before this latest wave of endorsements, Ibilola Solaja, a prominent businesswoman and APC stalwart, had also thrown her weight behind the race by pledging ₦1.5 million for the winner of the women’s category.

Providing official backing to the event is the Chairman of Ijebu North-East Local Government Area, Joseph Badejo, who is serving as the Chief Host of the 2025 edition.

The Saderiren of Isonyin, Oba Abdulrasheed Omotayo Salami, has also graciously given his royal blessings.

While expressing appreciation for the support received so far, Muideen Adegboyega Salami (MASA), convener and President of the MASA Foundation, appealed to other well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to help actualise the dream of a successful and impactful race.

“Our people deserve events like this that bring positive energy and boost the local economy,” he said. “The Isonyin Marathon is more than a sporting event—it’s a symbol of what’s possible when a community comes together.”

Also playing a crucial role is Gbenga Odueyungbo, another UK-based Isonyin son, whose commitment and behind-the-scenes support have been vital to the effective planning for the 2nd MASA Isonyin Marathon race.

Meanwhile, Mr Abijo, the Ogun Athletics chairman, while advocating for colourful running gear for participants, also praised the long-term vision behind the event.

“It’s just the second edition, but if we continue this way—by the third or fourth—we’ll have more athletes, better organisation, and a marathon that can truly represent Ogun State at national and international levels”