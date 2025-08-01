The federal government has warned residents in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and neighbouring states of Niger, Nasarawa, and Kaduna to brace for potential flooding as heavy rainfall threatens high-risk communities.

The National Flood Early Warning System (FEWS), a unit under the Federal Ministry of Environment, issued the alert on Thursday, cautioning residents to take preventive measures to reduce the risk of loss of life and property.

According to FEWS, flood-prone areas in the FCT include Asokoro, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Damagaza, Garki 1 and 2, Guzape, Wuse 1 and 2, Gwarinpa, Nyanya, the Central Business District (CBD), and Kubwa.

In Niger State, areas likely to be affected include Suleja, Mashegu, Sarkin Pawa, and Rijau, while in Nasarawa State, high-risk areas include Mararaba, Gidan Rogo, Wamba, Agima, Rukubi, and Odogbo.

In Kaduna, Zaria, Jaji, Kauru, Kachia, and Buruku, residents have been advised to stay alert.

The unit warned that the locations listed will likely witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding between 31 July and 4 August.

Response

In response, the acting Director-General of the Federal Emergency Management Department (FEMD), Abdulrahman Mohammed, said he has placed the Department’s Search and Rescue Team on red alert to forestall the loss of life in the event of heavy floods.

Mr Mohammed also appealed to residents not to drive or wade into a pool of water.

He urged residents to avoid walking or driving through flooded areas and advised them to clear drains around their premises. “Please wait for the water to recede or use an alternative route. Please clear your drains to ensure free flow of water.”

Cases of flooding

The listed areas have all experienced recurring flood disasters in recent years, largely driven by a combination of extreme weather, poor drainage, and unregulated construction on floodplains.

In Abuja, urban districts like Garki, Wuse, Nyanya, and Gwarinpa have seen repeated flash floods, often worsened by blocked drains and building violations that obstruct natural water channels. For example, flooding in Lugbe’s Trademoore Estate has become an annual crisis, with incidents in 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024 resulting in widespread destruction and displacements.

Nasarawa State has also faced some of the country’s most devastating floods. In 2022, more than 350,000 people were displaced by floodwaters, which submerged homes and farmlands, especially in Toto, Lafia, and Doma. In late 2023, another wave of floods destroyed over 60 homes. Health agencies have flagged growing concerns over waterborne diseases in affected camps for the displaced.

In Niger State, flooding in 2025 has already claimed hundreds of lives. In Mokwa, a major flood in May claimed over 150 lives, displaced at least 3,018 people, and 265 houses were completely destroyed. Other vulnerable communities like Suleja and Sarkin Pawa have faced similar destruction due to dam releases and poor flood management.