Nigeria’s D’Tigress continued their dominance in African women’s basketball on Thursday night with a commanding 83–47 victory over Cameroon to book a place in the semifinals of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The quarterfinal clash, held at the Palais des Sports de Treichville, was one-sided from the opening tip.

Nigeria raced to a 41–29 halftime lead and then completely shut out the Lionesses in the second half, outscoring them 42–18 to seal a 36-point win.

Amy Okonkwo led the scoring for D’Tigress, delivering a standout performance with 18 points, six rebounds, and an assist.

She was ably supported by Nicole Enabosi, who chipped in 12 points, while Victoria Macaulay added 12 more, and Elizabeth Balogun finished with 11.

Captain Sarah Ogoke returned to action after missing the group stage and wasted no time making an impact, sinking a smooth three-pointer to lift the team’s energy early in the game.

Remarkably, all 12 players on the Nigerian roster saw court time—and each one got on the scoresheet—a testament to the team’s depth and shared responsibility.

Coach Rena Wakama praised her players’ all-round effort and discipline on both ends of the court.

This latest win extends Nigeria’s unbeaten AfroBasket streak to 27 games, a run that dates back to 2015.

Ironically, their last loss in the competition came against Cameroon in the semi-finals that year—making Thursday’s win even more satisfying for the team and their fans.

D’Tigress had earlier breezed through Group D with wins over Rwanda and Mozambique.

They opened the tournament with a 92–45 demolition of Rwanda and followed up with a gritty 60–55 victory over a physical Mozambican side to secure top spot and a direct path to the quarterfinals.

Cameroon, on the other hand, reached the last eight after beating Angola in a playoff game.

However, they were simply no match for a well-drilled Nigerian side hungry for more history.

READ ALSO: National Sports Federation elections get new date

Nigeria will now face Senegal in what promises to be a thrilling semifinal clash between two of the continent’s most successful women’s basketball nations.

A win would move D’Tigress one step closer to claiming a fifth straight AfroBasket title—a record unmatched in African women’s basketball.

More than just continental glory is at stake. Reaching the last four also guarantees Nigeria a spot in the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament, underlining the importance of every game.