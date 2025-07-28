The long-anticipated inaugural African School Games kicked off in grand style at the iconic 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba, Algeria over the weekend.

In a dazzling display of culture, sportsmanship, and unity, young athletes from across the continent converged to celebrate the spirit of the Olympics, the vibrancy of youth, and Africa’s shared future.

But it was Team Nigeria that stole the show, drawing loud cheers from the crowd as they marched in with infectious energy, proudly donning vibrant green-and-white apparel that reflected the nation’s bold spirit.

The delegation comprising 60 student-athletes competing in 10 sports exuded confidence and unity, earning admiration from onlookers and media alike.

Nations represented included Namibia, Uganda, Zambia, Niger, Mauritius, Ghana, Libya, Djibouti, Tanzania, Seychelles, Tunisia, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sierra Leone, São Tomé and Príncipe, among many others, alongside host nation Algeria.

The Games, which is running from 26 July to 5 August aim to promote friendship, cultural exchange, and youth development through sport.

This historic event marks a new era in African school sports, offering a platform for young talents to showcase their abilities on an international stage.

All eyes will be on Nigeria as they jostle for glory, medals, and the pride of flying their flag high at the continent’s biggest student sporting stage.