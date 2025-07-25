The 2025 WTT Contender Lagos roared into full swing on Thursday, 24 July, delivering high drama, quivering upsets, and electric rallies.

This breathtaking performance lit up the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall inside the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

But no moment resonated louder than the stunning fall of world number six and women’s top seed Hina Hayata; a defeat that sent shockwaves across the continent and beyond.

In a match that typified the unpredictability of the WTT circuit, India’s Sreeja Akula, seeded ninth and defending her Lagos crown, came out sharp, focused, and fearless.

She blitzed past Hayata in straight sets, 3-0 (11-7, 11-8, 11-3), in what may already be considered one of the tournament’s most defining moments.

“I was well-prepared for the match, even though it was my first time playing against her,” Akula said post-match. “She’s the top-ranked player, but I didn’t focus on rankings. I just concentrated on my game, and I’m happy with how I played.”

It wasn’t just the win; it was the manner Akula showed remarkable composure and shot selection, barely allowing Hayata a foothold. It was a performance laced with both tactical maturity and emotional calm.

For Akula, Lagos has fast become more than a tournament stop; it’s now a proven fortress.

“Being the defending champion gives me a lot of confidence. I won both the women’s singles and doubles titles last year. Lagos has been a good hunting ground for me, and I’m really happy to be back. I just want to play my best and enjoy the tournament,” she added.

Indeed, it was at this same event in 2024 that she etched her name into the history books as the first Indian to win a WTT Contender title. And now, a year on, she’s not just defending, she’s dominating.

Elsewhere, Egypt’s former African champion Dina Meshref also advanced to the second round after a solid first-round win.

While, the North African country’s teenage prodigy Hana Goda showed why she remains one of Africa’s brightest hopes.

The 17-year-old, seeded third, had to fight back from a slow start to defeat India’s Roy Krittwika 3-1 (8-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-7) and secure her spot in the round of 16.

It wasn’t vintage Goda, but it was a mature, grinding performance.

“My opponent played better than I expected, and I was a bit shocked at the beginning,” said the Egyptian. “She took the lead and gained momentum. I’m glad I managed to turn things around, although I’m not satisfied with my performance. I hope to play better in the next round.”

Next up for Goda is a reunion with Chinese Taipei’s Yi-Tian Yeh; a matchup rooted in childhood rivalry and unfinished business.

“It’ll be interesting facing Yi-Tian again — we played each other as kids, and maybe this is my chance to get some revenge from those early days,” she added with a smile.

Goda’s relationship with Lagos is soaked in sentiment. It was here, in 2022, that she lifted her first senior continental title, a breakthrough moment that sparked her rise as one of the world’s top young players.

“I love being in Lagos. I have many friends here, and I always feel supported,” Goda said. “I was sad I couldn’t come last year, and my 2023 performance wasn’t my best. But Lagos is special to me — it’s where I won my first African title. I hope to put on a better show for the fans this time.”

With big names falling and new contenders rising, the 2025 WTT Contender Lagos is already delivering on its promise: high-stakes table tennis, storylines thick with legacy and ambition, and a stage where the past, present, and future collide.

And if Thursday was just the beginning, Lagos is in for a wild ride.