Nentawe Yilwatda, the newly elected national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has pledged to grow the party’s membership and secure a resounding victory in the 2027 general elections.

Mr Yilwatda made the promise while addressing the APC’s National Working Committee (NWC) on Thursday in Abuja upon assuming office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Yilwatda emerged unopposed during the party’s 14th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.

While the APC’s NEC is its second-highest decision-making body, the NWC remains its top administrative organ.

“I count it a rare privilege, and I must appreciate God, the leadership of our party, our governors, National Assembly members, and NWC members.

“I also appreciate the teeming loyal supporters of the APC for placing this burden of trust on me. It is both a privilege and a weighty responsibility,” Mr Yilwatda said.

He vowed to unite and expand the party with the support of stakeholders.

“I will work with everyone to build the party, deepen its structure, and advance the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

Mr Yilwatda, a professor, assured that under his leadership, the APC would become stronger and more attractive to Nigerians.

“Our doors are open. We look forward to welcoming more governors, lawmakers, local government chairmen, and members of opposition parties,” he said, confidently declaring that “2027 is a done deal for the APC.”

He also promised to enhance the party’s use of technology and ensure transparency in its operations.

Mr Yilwatda noted that the APC enjoyed widespread support from Nigerians at home and abroad who were committed to the party’s success.

His nomination as national chairman by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) was seconded by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen.

Mr Yilwatda succeeds Abdullahi Ganduje, who resigned on 27 June due to health reasons. His resignation led to the short tenure of Ali Dalori as acting chairman.

Before his appointment as minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation in 2024, Mr Yilwatda, a professor, was the APC governorship candidate in Plateau State during the 2023 general elections.

Born on 8 August 1968, in Dungung, Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State, he hails from a cleric’s family, the late Rev. and Mrs Toma.

He brings a wealth of administrative and electoral experience, having served as a Resident Electoral Commissioner with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benue State from 2017.

Mr Yilwatda is a registered engineer with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

He is also a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, and the Solar Energy Society of Nigeria.

(NAN)