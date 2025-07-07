Nottingham Forest have confirmed that Nigerian international Ola Aina has signed a new contract with the club, extending his stay at the City Ground until the summer of 2028.

Aina, 28, was one of the standout performers during Forest’s impressive 2024/25 campaign, playing a crucial role in their defensive unit.

His week-in, week-out displays helped the team secure a seventh-place finish in the Premier League.

Aina started 35 of the club’s 38 league matches, showcasing his consistency and reliability throughout the season.

Having primarily played as a left-back in the past, Aina was deployed mostly on the right side of Forest’s back line this term — a tactical switch that proved highly effective.

His tireless work in defence saw him win possession in the defensive third more times than any other player across Europe’s top five leagues.

Aina also chipped in going forward, scoring two goals during the campaign.

One of those came in a memorable 3-0 win over West Ham United at the City Ground, where he struck a brilliant left-footed effort.

Since joining Forest in the summer of 2023 from Italian Serie A side Torino, Aina has made 59 appearances in all competitions for the Reds.

With 100 Serie A matches under his belt and 91 Premier League appearances to date, the Nigerian defender is edging closer to the prestigious 100-game milestone in England’s top flight.

The upcoming season could also be significant on the international stage, as Aina is just four appearances away from earning his 50th cap for the Nigerian national team.

Reacting to the new deal, Aina expressed his excitement:

“I’m over the moon, I can’t wait to continue this journey with the Club. It’s always felt like a home ever since I joined, and I’m happy to be here. Now my focus is on preparing for the new season well and getting back to hard work.”

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis praised the defender’s influence and work ethic:

“Ola has skill, determination and character in abundance. He epitomises the culture and hard work we expect from everyone associated with Forest. He has had a big influence since his arrival here, and we look forward to continuing that journey together to help us achieve incredible things.”

Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson also shared his admiration for Aina’s impact, both on and off the pitch:

“Since the moment Ola joined the Club, we have loved his influence and personality on the team. He’s someone we all enjoy working with every day.

“Everyone can see how much he gives the team on the pitch, and we also see every day what he brings off the pitch to our group. Ola shares our ambition and believes in the direction of the Club, and we are delighted he has further extended his time here.”

As Forest look ahead to building on the momentum of a strong season, Aina’s commitment is seen as a major boost — a reflection of the club’s ambition and the strong bond forged between player and team.

