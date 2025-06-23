The future of American football in Nigeria may have taken a big step forward this past weekend, as Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh, alongside teammates David Ojabo and Nnamdi Madubuike, brought the NFL dream closer to home through a two-day youth football camp in Lagos.

Held at the Elegbata Sports Complex on Lagos Island, the camp attracted over 100 young boys and girls, many of whom were encountering the sport for the first time.

Despite the torrential rain, the children showed up—eager, energetic, and open to learning a game still largely unfamiliar in their country.

“This camp is all about giving back,” said Oweh, the camp’s organiser and founder of the Oweh Foundation for Opportunity. “Football changed my life. It helped me get a scholarship to college, and I believe these kids can also use it as a pipeline to achieve their dreams—whether in sports or life generally.”

Deeply-rooted mission

Oweh, who was born in the United States to Nigerian parents, has remained deeply connected to his roots. Returning to Nigeria to host this camp, he said, was a natural extension of that heritage.

“I was raised in a Nigerian household. This is where my parents are from. It only made sense to come here and spread this game,” he explained.

His father, Henry Oweh, was equally passionate about the purpose behind the visit.

“We came all the way from the United States because we love Nigeria. We want Nigeria to have a taste of what it’s like to play American football,” he said. “Our goal is to tap into the inner gifts of these children and help them become the best version of themselves.”

Talent and hope on display

For many NFL fans, the idea of American football taking root in Nigeria may seem distant. But to Ojabo and Madubuike, both of whom are of Nigerian descent, the country is brimming with raw, untapped potential.

“There’s so much talent here. One kid today, we called him ‘baby Lamar’—he can throw, run, and catch,” Ojabo said with a smile. “All they need is opportunity.”

Madubuike was impressed not just with their athleticism, but their curiosity and discipline. “The kids are very responsive. They ask smart questions and are excited to learn the game. You can already see some of them dreaming big.”

Coach Jordan Collins from the United States, who joined the camp to assist, commended the children’s work ethic. “They’re embracing the coaching, working hard, and loving the game. It’s been an absolute pleasure.”

More than just a game

While American football was at the heart of the event, the camp’s broader aim was to build character and confidence. Drills focused not only on physical skills but also on teamwork, discipline, and resilience.

“We’re teaching them to compete in everything they do,” Oweh said. “It’s not just about football. It’s about building confidence, staying focused, and understanding that if you believe in yourself, anything is possible.”

Madubuike echoed that sentiment in his message to the kids: “No matter what anybody says—whether it’s friends or family—if you believe in yourself and work hard, over time you’ll grow. One day, people will look to you for advice on how you got there.”

This was the second edition of Oweh’s Lagos camp, and plans are already in place to make it a permanent fixture on the city’s sporting calendar.

“Initially, we planned for 170 participants. Despite the rain, we got around 60 on day one and about the same on day two. That’s still a good turnout,” Oweh noted. “This is going to be annual. Hopefully even more frequent.”

The long-term goal, according to Henry Oweh, extends beyond the field. “Our foundation also supports academics and spiritual growth. We’re focused on total development—mentally, physically, and morally.”

He hopes for stronger collaboration with government bodies in the future. “We would love to see the Lagos State government work with us to expand to more communities and reach even more children.”

